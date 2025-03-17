Are you a Hitler reincarnation?" - Martina Navratilova lashes out at political commentator after his ‘targeted strikes’ advice to Donald Trump

Martina Navratilova recently lambasted a prominent political commentator after he shockingly urged President Donald Trump to carry out attacks in multiple iconic capital cities of the world, including Ukraine's capital, Kiev. Navratilova, through her scathing reaction, asked the commentator if he was a reincarnation of the notorious Adolf Hitler.

On Saturday, March 15, American political commentator Jackson Hinkle called on Donald Trump to execute "targeted strikes" on Kiev, as well as London, Brussels and Paris, the capitals of England, Belgium and France, respectively. Hinkle also urged the President not to attack Yemen.

"Trump should be doing TARGETED STRIKES on Kiev, London, Brussels & Paris — NOT YEMEN!," Hinkle wrote.

Aghast at Hinkle's suggestion, former World No. 1 and 18-time singles Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova replied to the commentator.

"What the actual F**K??? What is wrong with you, are you a Hitler reincarnation???" a furious Navratilova wrote.

Hinkle hosts his very own show on X, Legitimate Targets with Jackson Hinkle, and has openly sided with Russia in the country's ongoing conflict with its neighbor Ukraine. The commentator has also voiced strong views on the Israel-Palestine conflict in opposition to Israel's hardline approach, especially after militant group Hamas' devastating attacks on the country in October 2023.

Meanwhile, Martina Navratilova, a vocal critic of the Donald Trump administration, has continued to take swipes at the US President over his intentions to turn non-US territories into American states. Most recently, the Czech-American tennis legend ridiculed Trump after the President suggested that Canada would do well as a US territory.

"How about you fix the economy first?" - Martina Navratilova slammed Donald Trump over President's controversial Canada opinion

Martina Navratilova (Source: Getty)

In a recent interaction with reporters in The White House's Oval Office, US President Donald Trump opined that Canada and the US are separated by an artificial line that was drawn a long time ago. He also suggested that if the US were to turn Canada into one of its states, it would have the potential of becoming the greatest American state.

Martina Navratilova blatantly disagreed with Trump's take, writing on X:

"Just shut up about Canada!!! What the eff is wrong with you? Canada doesn’t want to be the 51st state. How about you fix the economy first??? All talk and no good action"

In a separate post, Navratilova also took a swipe at the US President over the similar views he has aired on Greenland, Gaza, and the Panama Canal.

