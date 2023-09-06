"Aryna Sabalenka is the best player in the world right now" - Tennis fans delighted by Belarusian defeating Qinwen Zheng to reach US Open SF

Aryna Sabalenka reaffirmed her status as one of the top contenders to win this year's US Open with a commanding display on Wednesday (September 6). She secured her spot in the semifinals by overpowering Qinwen Zheng.

Sabalenka effortlessly sailed through her match against Zheng, clinching victory with a scoreline of 6-1, 6-4. The Chinese player found herself outclassed by the Belarusian's formidable serve and potent shots.

Having already claimed the title at the Australian Open earlier this year, Sabalenka has now reached the semifinals in New York for the third consecutive season. Still, she is yet to make it to the title bout.

Tennis fans were ecstatic, and they took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their joy. One user stated that Sabalenka is the "best player in the world right now" and that she will win the title this year at Flushing Meadows.

"Aryna Sabalenka is, indeed, the best player in the world right now. Just got past Zheng Qinwen 6-1, 6-4 with an incredible performance to reach a Grand Slam semi-final for the 4th time in 2023. Can she put the cherry on top and leave the #USOpen as World No. 1 AND champion? I’m starting to think she will…," the user wrote.

Another user predicted that if Sabalenka keeps up her current form, she will undoubtedly be the 2023 US Open women's singles champion.

"That was a really good performance, if she continues to play like she has, she is going to win this title."

"Terrific performance from Aryna Sabalenka!!! So strong and confident. And the first to make semifinals of four majors in the same year since Serena Williams in 2016. Simply amazing!"

"I’ll think about becoming No. 1 after the US Open" - Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka pictured at the 2023 US Open.

Aryna Sabalenka stated in her on-court interview that she played "great" tennis against Qinwen Zheng. She credited her Chinese opponent for playing well.

"I think I definitely played great tennis today. I’m super happy with the win against her, she played incredible tennis at the US Open this year," Sabalenka said.

Speaking about her promotion to World No. 1, the Belarusian said it means a lot to her and her family. She added though that she still has a lot to do in New York and will think about sitting at the top after the ongoing Grand Slam concludes.

"Of course I’m happy and, as I said, in the previous on-court interview, it’s incredible for me and my family. But I have some things still to do in New York this year and I’ll think about becoming No. 1 after the US Open," Sabalenka said.