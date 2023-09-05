Aryna Sabalenka has opened up for the first time about her new World No. 1 ranking after her US Open fourth-round win.

Tournament second seed Sabalenka earned a convincing 6-1, 6-3 victory over 13th seed Daria Kasatkina in the fourth round on Monday.

In the on-court interview following her win, the Belarusian was asked about her newly acquired position as the World No. 1.

Sabalenka was inching closer to the ranking throughout the year. She finally ascended the World No. 1 throne, replacing Iga Swiatek as the Pole failed in her US Open title defense after a shock defeat to Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round on Sunday.

Aryna Sabalenka, however, said that she would have liked to face the defending champion in the US Open final and fight for the spot in the battlefield. She expressed her sadness about Swiatek's early exit.

“First of all, I mean honestly, I had no doubt that she’s gonna make it to the final. It was only depending on me, if I will be able to make it to the final. And I really wanted to have this battle and decide everything on court. But I was sad that she lost,” the World no. 2 admitted.

Sabalenka said about the significant accomplishment that she had been pushing herself, working hard to reach the goal. The Belarusian noted that the achievement meant a lot to her as well as her family.

“It means a lot to me. All this year I’ve been pushing myself so hard to reach this goal, to become World No. 1. It really means a lot for me, a lot for my family and… It’s just, it’s just unbelievable. It’s something crazy. I still can’t believe it,” she added.

Aryna Sabalenka also admitted that she was trying to stay focused in the hours leading up to her match with Daria Kasatkina. She was worried that the new development would distract her from her task at hand at the US Open.

“And I was really afraid that I will be distracted by this news today. So, I was super focused. I didn’t want to lose any point today,” she revealed.

Aryna Sabalenka will be crowned the World No. 1 on September 11, regardless of her result at the US Open.

The Belarusian will end Iga Swiatek’s 75-week World No. 1 reign, which is the third-longest debut in history, after Steffi Graf’s 186 consecutive weeks debut, and Martina Hingis’ 80 weeks debut.

Sabalenka is the 29th WTA World No. 1 in history.

Aryna Sabalenka to face Qinwen Zheng in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open

Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open

Aryna Sabalenka is through to her third consecutive US Open quarterfinal with wins over Maryna anevska, Jodie Burrage, Clara Burel and Daria Kasatkina.

The Belarusian, who was the semifinalist in 2021 and 2022, will now look for a hat-trick of appearances in the final-four stage in New York.

In Flushing Meadows, she is aiming for her second Grand Slam title, having won the 2023 Australian Open earlier this year.

For a spot in the semifinal, the 25-year-old will now face 23rd seed Qinwen Zheng.