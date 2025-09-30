Aryna Sabalenka and her boyfriend Georgios enjoy double date with Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena as they wrap up relaxing Greek vacation

Aryna Sabalenka and her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis recently enjoyed a double date with Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena. As the couple wrapped up their relaxing Greek vacation, they gave fans a glimpse of the fun outings they've celebrated as of late.Sabalenka and Frangulis are a power couple of the tennis world. The duo were first rumored to be in a relationship in April 2024 and they made their romance official soon after. Over the past year, Frangulis has been the World No.1’s biggest cheerleader.While Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis often travel together for tournaments, the couple recently embarked upon a trip to Greece for some time away from tennis. As they wrapped up their vacation, the duo enjoyed a double date with Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena. Sharing snaps of these outings on Instagram, Frangulis wrote,“Home town with my love.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the comments section, Sabalenka gushed over her boyfriend, writing,“My love.”Jelena Djokovic also dropped by the comments section, writing,“Safe travels team! Good luck.&quot;Via Georgios Frangulis' comments sectionAryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis celebrate her US Open victorySabalenka and Frangulis at Wimbledon (Image Source: Getty)Aryna Sabalenka was most recently seen in action at the US Open. In New York, the Belarusian reached her third Grand Slam final of the year and delivered a stunning performance to successfully defend her title.After her trophy presentation ceremony, Sabalenka was shown a special video of her boyfriend. In the clip, the Brazilian celebrated her victory, saying,&quot;You're so freaking amazing. I love you so much and yeah, you did it again. Queen of New York, queen of my heart of course.”In response, the World No.1 emphasized the importance of Frangulis’ support for her.&quot;His support means a lot to me and the way he supports me, nobody ever did and it's just amazing and now I cannot wait to go, celebrate and enjoy this trophy together,” she said.Reflecting on her Grand Slam triumph, the tennis star added during a press conference,“You know, it feels amazing and I had really tough lessons earlier this season. I lost a couple of finals in the Grand Slam and winning this one means a lot. Defending the title, you know, I cannot, you know, explain to you the feelings. I'm just speechless right now.”Since the US Open, Aryna Sabalenka has taken some time away from tennis, skipping the China Open due to a minor injury. The Belarusian is scheduled to return to action in October at the Wuhan Open.