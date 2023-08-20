Aryna Sabalenka raising questions about Iga Swiatek's concerns regarding the editing choices and excluding some footage in Netflix's tennis docuseries Break Point recently sparked a discussion among tennis fans.

During her campaign at the 2023 Cincinnati Open, Swiatek opened up about her experience of filming the series. She expressed her disappointment over the omission of her charity event 'Iga Swiatek and Friends for Ukraine' from the series.

The World No. 1 also asserted that neither she nor her team had any say in the editing of the show. As a result, she was forced to reach out to Netflix regarding their editing decisions after a segment featuring a conversation with her psychologist Daria Abramowicz faced significant backlash on social media.

"There were some things that I thought they edited it, and people kind of misunderstood sometimes few situations in the episode. We already kind of spoke to Netflix about these things. I wish it could be done a little bit differently. When we watched before the premier, we couldn't have any influence on how they edited some stuff," Iga Swiatek said.

Sabalenka, who was also featured on the show, was asked whether her experience with the series mirrored the Pole's. The World No. 2, however, shared a contrasting account, disclosing that the streaming service allowed players to preview and edit their episodes before they were aired. The Belarusian asked why Swiatek didn't raise her concerns in that meeting.

"I know before episode comes out, you watch it with Netflix on Zoom and you can make this adjustment like, I don't like this, this. You can change this, that or that. I don't know, like, why she couldn't do that when she was checking her episode. I don't know," Sabalenka said.

Several fans expressed outrage at Sabalenka's remarks which were contrary to the Pole's and accused the World No. 2 of harboring resentment and jealousy towards Iga Swiatek.

"Aryna I sense she doesn't like Iga there seems some resentment from her side," a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"Wow, Sabalenka is so jealous that she won't miss a single opportunity to make biting remarks about Iga," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Other fans, however, resorted to choosing sides. While some supported Sabalenka's assertion about players having the option to edit their episodes, others argued that Swiatek's experience might differ from the Belarusian's.

"I'm believing Sabalenka over Iga. And I highly doubt Netflix would allow Sabs to make changes but not the #1 player in the world," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Just because she had this chance it doesn't mean everyone had the same," a user posted.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka crash out of Cincinnati Open 2023 in semifinals

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka were headed for yet another blockbuster final clash at the 2023 Cincinnati Open. However, both players suffered defeats in the semifinals of the WTA 1000 event.

Coco Gauff ended Swiatek's dominance over her as she claimed a 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4 victory to register her first win over the World No. 1, having lost all seven of their previous matches.

Meanwhile, Karolina Muchova secured a comeback win over Sabalenka, defeating the second-ranked player 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-2 to set up a thrilling title clash with Gauff.