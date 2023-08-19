"You can make adjustment... I don't know why she couldn't" - Aryna Sabalenka questions Iga Swiatek's dismay over excluded Netflix Break Point footage

Aryna Sabalenka has questioned Iga Swiatek's dismay over omitted footage in her depiction on Netflix's tennis docuseries, Break Point.

Following her win over Danielle Collins in the second round of the ongoing Cincinnati Open, Swiatek voiced her disappointment over the exclusion of her charity event 'Iga Swiatek and Friends for Ukraine' from the series, despite the event being filmed.

"They were in Krakow, and I think the atmosphere there was so great that it would be worth it to show it and also, you know, the other side of the kind of involvement that some players have with helping Ukrainians and Ukraine. So, yeah, it's shame that they didn't show it, but maybe it's better to ask them why," Swiatek said.

The World No. 1 also divulged that she had contacted Netflix regarding their editing choices after a segment involving her interaction with her psychologist Daria Abramowicz faced immense backlash on social media.

On Friday, August 18, Aryna Sabalenka, who was also featured in the series, advanced to the semifinals in Cincinnati after defeating Ons Jabeur 7-5, 6-3.

During her post-match press conference, the World No. 2 was asked about Swiatek's disappointment regarding the omitted footage in the show. In response, Sabalenka disclosed that the streaming service permits players to preview and edit their episodes before airing and questioned why the Pole hadn't addressed her concerns then.

"I know before episode comes out, you watch it with Netflix on Zoom and you can make this adjustment like, I don't like this, this. You can change this, that or that. I don't know, like, why she couldn't do that when she was checking her episode. I don't know," Aryna Sabalenka said.

In the second part of Netflix's Break Point, Aryna Sabalenka candidly revealed that she had contemplated quitting tennis due to the challenges she faced after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The 25-year-old expressed mixed feelings regarding her portrayal on the show. She stated that while she enjoyed her episode, she was hoping for a more positive characterization of herself and her team.

"I like my episode. I mean, probably was a little bit sad because I was crying watching it. Like, everyone was crying watching it. I was hoping they going to show more positive side of my team, myself," she said.

However, she shared her appreciation for the opportunity to showcase the challenges they were facing behind the scenes.

"But at the same time I was, I don't know, I really liked it because I wanted the people to know what we are facing, like the story behind the scenes. So I would say I really loved it. I hope in the next episode it will be even better, it will be more positive," she added.

In other news, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are headed for a blockbuster title clash at the Cincinnati Open. Swiatek will take on Coco Gauff for a place in the final. Meanwhile, Sabalenka will face off against Karolina Muchova in a rematch of their thrilling 2023 French Open semifinal.