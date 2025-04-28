Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios kisses unsuspecting Belarusian in the middle of Madrid Open with 1 adorable twist

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend, Georgios Fragulis, recently shared a picture of himself, adorably kissing a poster of the Belarusian tennis star. Interestingly, the poster was of Oakberry, the brand founded by Frangulis.

Sabalenka and Frangulis made their relationship public in April last year and have been together since. The Brazilian entrepreneur has since been one of the biggest supporters of the World No. 1 and is often traveling with her on the tour to cheer her on. However, the support is not one-sided as Sabalenka is also helping Franngulis in growing his already popular business.

Back in March, Oakberry launched a signature Tiger Bowl for the three-time Grand Slam champion ahead of the Sunshine Double. It featured the Belarusian's favorite ingredients and was catered to her taste.

"I play with power and passion, and love how OAKBERRY continues to recharge and energize me," said Sabalenka (via prnewswire). "I'm excited to introduce my new signature Tiger Bowl that combines all the ingredients I love, custom made to my taste and packed with the best nutrients. It unleashes an unmatched level of bold flavors and textures that will have fans inspired to dream big and go all in."

Georgios Frangulis, who is currently back home in Brazil promoting his brand, shared an image of himself adorably kissing his girlfriend Aryna Sabalenka's picture, which was on an Oakberry poster, on his Instagram story.

via Georgios Frangulis' Instagram story.

Though she may be missing her boyfriend's support in Madrid, the Brazilian fans have given their best to cheer the Belarusian on.

"That's my people, I'm almost Brazilian right now" - Aryna Sabalenka on the support she's receiving in Madrid from her boyfriend Georgios' compatriots

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka kicked off her 2025 Madrid Open campaign with a straight-set win over Anna Blinkova, following which she defeated Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-2, 6-While discussing the huge support she's been receiving from her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis' compatriots during a chat with the Tennis Channel, the Belarusian expressed her gratitude to them and quipped how they were now her people.

"That's my people," Sabalenka said. "I'm almost Brazilian right now."

"I love it so much (being supported by fans from different nations). Honestly, every time I'm playing out there and I feel their support, there's nothing better than that. And I'm really grateful for their support and it's fun, and I really hope, not only my Brazilian community but... doesn't matter where you're from, I hope it's going to grow, because I really have, like, sometimes when I play they scream my name, I get goosebumps. It's an inspiration."

Expand Tweet

Aryna Sabalenka will continue her campaign against Peyton Stearns in the fourth round of the Madrid Open.

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. Know More