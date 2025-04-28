  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Aryna Sabalenka
  • Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios kisses unsuspecting Belarusian in the middle of Madrid Open with 1 adorable twist

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios kisses unsuspecting Belarusian in the middle of Madrid Open with 1 adorable twist

By Shivom Krishnan
Modified Apr 28, 2025 11:44 GMT
Georgios Frangulis adorably kisses Aryna Sabalenka (Source - GETTY)
Georgios Frangulis adorably kisses Aryna Sabalenka (Source - GETTY)

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend, Georgios Fragulis, recently shared a picture of himself, adorably kissing a poster of the Belarusian tennis star. Interestingly, the poster was of Oakberry, the brand founded by Frangulis.

Ad

Sabalenka and Frangulis made their relationship public in April last year and have been together since. The Brazilian entrepreneur has since been one of the biggest supporters of the World No. 1 and is often traveling with her on the tour to cheer her on. However, the support is not one-sided as Sabalenka is also helping Franngulis in growing his already popular business.

Back in March, Oakberry launched a signature Tiger Bowl for the three-time Grand Slam champion ahead of the Sunshine Double. It featured the Belarusian's favorite ingredients and was catered to her taste.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I play with power and passion, and love how OAKBERRY continues to recharge and energize me," said Sabalenka (via prnewswire). "I'm excited to introduce my new signature Tiger Bowl that combines all the ingredients I love, custom made to my taste and packed with the best nutrients. It unleashes an unmatched level of bold flavors and textures that will have fans inspired to dream big and go all in."
Ad

Georgios Frangulis, who is currently back home in Brazil promoting his brand, shared an image of himself adorably kissing his girlfriend Aryna Sabalenka's picture, which was on an Oakberry poster, on his Instagram story.

via Georgios Frangulis&#039; Instagram story.
via Georgios Frangulis' Instagram story.

Though she may be missing her boyfriend's support in Madrid, the Brazilian fans have given their best to cheer the Belarusian on.

Ad

"That's my people, I'm almost Brazilian right now" - Aryna Sabalenka on the support she's receiving in Madrid from her boyfriend Georgios' compatriots

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 Madrid Open - Source: Getty
Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka kicked off her 2025 Madrid Open campaign with a straight-set win over Anna Blinkova, following which she defeated Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-2, 6-While discussing the huge support she's been receiving from her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis' compatriots during a chat with the Tennis Channel, the Belarusian expressed her gratitude to them and quipped how they were now her people.

Ad
"That's my people," Sabalenka said. "I'm almost Brazilian right now."
"I love it so much (being supported by fans from different nations). Honestly, every time I'm playing out there and I feel their support, there's nothing better than that. And I'm really grateful for their support and it's fun, and I really hope, not only my Brazilian community but... doesn't matter where you're from, I hope it's going to grow, because I really have, like, sometimes when I play they scream my name, I get goosebumps. It's an inspiration."
Ad

Aryna Sabalenka will continue her campaign against Peyton Stearns in the fourth round of the Madrid Open.

About the author
Shivom Krishnan

Shivom Krishnan

Twitter icon

Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Shivom Krishnan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications