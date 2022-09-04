"As Rafael Nadal said, the sport is bigger than individuals but surprised at how Novak Djokovic not being there has done nothing" - Tennis fans react as US Open attendance figures soar

The 2022 US Open has been a resounding success thus far, if attendance numbers are anything to go by, despite the absence of Novak Djokovic.

A new single-day attendance record was set on Saturday as 72,065 eager tennis enthusiasts watched the action from the stands, with 42,259 of them coming in during the day while 29,806 chose to watch the action under the lights.

The previous record was 72,039, set the day before.

The attendance statistics have since become a major talking point, with fans on Twitter presenting various perspectives on how the numbers came about.

Novak Djokovic continues to find mention, as one fan pointed out how the unvaccinated Serb's absence hasn't impacted the tournament's popularity while highlighting Rafael Nadal's recent statement that the sport is bigger than any individual.

"Boycotts and all, as Rafa said, the sport is bigger than individuals, but surprised at how Novak not being there has done nothing, even help the attendance," the fan wrote.

The apparent failure of the boycott calls made by Djokovic's supporters were highlighted by several individuals.

"Don't tell the Novax stans this, they think their boycott actually means something," another fan wrote.

"Apparently Novak hasn’t been missed at all. Yes, Serena is gone but Rafa and a whole lot of favorite players are still there," another user chimed in.

Djokovic's detractors couldn't resist taking a dig at the former World No. 1's fans who had predicted a low turnout at the New York Major.

"I was told by Serbian Antivaxx Twitter that interest would dissipate with the absence of a certain player," a user tweeted.

"The boycott is going well I see," another joked.

A spectator described how the courts were packed as early as 7:45 in the morning.

"When I got to New Haven Wilbur tennis courts this morning at 7:45 a.m., they were already packed. In fact, one set of players were "leaving" after their hitting session. Tennis is booming," they tweeted.

Florian Ederer



One fan, however, urged caution in the wake of Serena Williams' defeat and called for a wait-and-watch approach before reaching any definitive conclusions with regard to the success of the tournament.

"They said once Serena lost, tickets for the woman’s finals went from $2,000 to $300. We shall see going forward," they wrote.

Novak Djokovic's absence overshadowed by Serena Williams' farewell

Serena Williams took center stage during the first week of the US Open

Serena Williams' farewell has contributed in no small measure to tennis aficianados flocking to Flushing Meadows even as several seeded players have fallen early.

Notwithstanding the fact that Novak Djokovic wasn't permitted to enter the country to play in the final Grand Slam of the year, Williams' announcement ahead of the tournament that she would "evolve away" from the game after the US Open, made headlines the world over.

The 40-year-old's opening match was attended by former US president Bill Clinton, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, and tennis great Martina Navratilova in addition to several celebrities from the music and movie industries.

With four-time champion Rafael Nadal and exciting young talents like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner still in the fray, US Open organizers will be expecting packed stands during the second week as well, despite Serena Williams' departure.

