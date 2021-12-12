At 40, Roger Federer and Serena Williams are the oldest players in the Top-100 of men's and women's tennis rankings

In yet another age-based addition to the ever-expanding list of records, Roger Federer is the oldest player in the Top-100 of the year-end ATP rankings released for 2021.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams holds the distinction in the year-end 2021 WTA rankings. At 40, both Roger Federer and Serena WIlliams stand to beat Ken Roswell's record of being the oldest player to win a Grand Slam if they win their next Slam. They are currently second and third on the list respectively.

Federer is among the 32 players in the Top-100 of the ATP rankings above the age of 30. He is well ahead of Stanislas Wawrinka, who at 36 years and five months, is the second oldest player on the list.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams leads the pack of only 19 players aged above 30 in the Top-100 of the women's rankings. She is three years older than World No.87 Vera Zvonareva who is second on the list.

ABC News @abcnews Roger Federer to miss Australian Open as he continues recovery from surgery abc.net.au/news/2021-11-1… Roger Federer to miss Australian Open as he continues recovery from surgery abc.net.au/news/2021-11-1…

Unfortunately, both Roger Federer and Serena Williams will be missing out on the first Grand Slam of the year. The duo have already announced their withdrawal from the 2022 Australian Open.

While the men's World No.16 is still undergoing rehabilitation following his knee surgery, the women's World No.41 is also yet to fully recover from her injury.

Novak Djokovic is the second oldest player to be the ATP World No.1

Novak Djokovic is the second oldest player to be No.1 in the world

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic slowly continues to chip away at Roger Federer's record of being the oldest player to hold the World No.1 ranking among ATP players.

Djokovic already holds the record for being the oldest player to be the year-end No.1. He went past Federer for the most weeks as No.1 and Pete Sampras for most year-end No.1 titles only this year.

At the age of 34 years and six months right now, the Serb will have to wait two years and four months to snatch this particular record away from Federer. Right now, he is the second oldest player to be ranked as the No.1 player in the world.

TENNIS @Tennis



kicks off his amazing 350th career week at No. 1 on the ATP rankings today.



Since first rising to No. 1 on July 4, 2011, Djokovic has spent 66.9% of the time at the top spot—more than two thirds.



ALSO HIS 75TH CONSECUTIVE WEEK AT NO. 1: 350! @DjokerNole kicks off his amazing 350th career week at No. 1 on the ATP rankings today.Since first rising to No. 1 on July 4, 2011, Djokovic has spent 66.9% of the time at the top spot—more than two thirds.ALSO HIS 75TH CONSECUTIVE WEEK AT NO. 1: tennis.com/news/articles/… 350!@DjokerNole kicks off his amazing 350th career week at No. 1 on the ATP rankings today.Since first rising to No. 1 on July 4, 2011, Djokovic has spent 66.9% of the time at the top spot—more than two thirds.ALSO HIS 75TH CONSECUTIVE WEEK AT NO. 1: tennis.com/news/articles/… https://t.co/SgZJm0zsSu

Also Read Article Continues below

However, Federer's record of 237 consecutive weeks as the World No.1 is safe at the moment, as Djokovic's current streak is only 75 weeks long. For the Serb to beat Roger Federer on this, he would have to spend the next three years and six weeks without losing his No.1 status.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra