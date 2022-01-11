ATP issues statement on Novak Djokovic's visa controversy

The ATP has finally spoken out on the controversy surrounding Novak Djokovic's 2022 Australian Open participation. The governing body of men's tennis came out in support of the World No. 1 in a brief statement issued on Tuesday.

Novak Djokovic had arrived in Australia last week with a vaccine exemption granted by the Victorian government. The Border Force officials, however, detained Djokovic at Melbourne airport before concluding that the Serb didn't meet "the requirements to enter Australia".

Djokovic's visa was subsequently revoked by the Australian government. Eventually, Djokovic's lawyers managed to have the decision reversed in federal court on Monday. However, the controversy and confusion surrounding the visa continues. Alex Hawke, the Australian Minister of Immigration, could use his "personal power" to revoke Djokovic's visa.

Meanwhile, many tennis fans on social media urged the ATP to speak out on the matter as the controversy surrounding Novak Djokovic evolved over the past week.

The ATP finally issued a statement on Tuesday, elaborating on all relevant topics that had led to the controversy. They first paid their respects to the Australian public, who had been through a lot since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The ATP fully respects the sacrifices that the people of Australia have made since the onset of COVID-19 and the stringent immigration policies that have been put in place. Complications in recent days related to player entry into Australia have however highlighted the need for clearer understanding, communication and application of the rules," the ATP wrote on their website.

The ATP then defended Novak Djokovic as they asserted that he only made the trip to Australia because he had been granted a medical exemption by the state government. The men's governing body then expressed their dismay about the turn of events leading up to Djokovic's court hearing, calling it "damaging on all fronts".

"In traveling to Melbourne, it’s clear Novak Djokovic believed he had been granted a necessary medical exemption in order to comply with entry regulations. The series of events leading to Monday’s court hearing has been damaging on all fronts, including for Novak's well-being and preparation for the Australian Open," the ATP added.

The ATP also welcomed Novak Djokovic's successful court ruling, before expressing their excitement for this year's Australian Open.

"Player medical exemption requests are made independently of ATP, however we have been in constant contact with Tennis Australia to seek clarity throughout this process. We welcome the outcome of Monday’s hearing and look forward to an exciting few weeks of tennis ahead."

ATP recommends vaccination for all players after Novak Djokovic fiasco

The ATP bookended their statement by encouraging every player on the main circuit to vaccinate themselves against COVID-19. They also disclosed that 97% of the top 100 ATP players were vaccinated going into the first Major tournament of the year.

"More broadly, ATP continues to strongly recommend vaccination for all players on the ATP Tour, which we believe is essential for our sport to navigate the pandemic. This is based on scientific evidence supporting the health benefits provided and to comply with global travel regulations, which we anticipate will become stricter over time."

"We are encouraged that 97 percent of the Top 100 players are vaccinated leading into this year’s Australian Open."

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya