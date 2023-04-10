ATP rankings update: Casper Ruud back in top-4, Frances Tiafoe reaches new career high

Title-winning runs in the last week have seen Casper Ruud and Frances Tiafoe surge in the ATP rankings, which were updated on Monday, April 10.

Ruud came into the Estoril Open with a negative win-loss record for the season at 5-6 and having slipped to World No. 5 as a result.

The Norwegian, however, rediscovered lost form on European clay to score wins over the likes of Sebastian Baez and Miomir Kecmanovic in Estoril. The 250 points earned during the title-winning run have helped Casper Ruud climb a spot in the ATP rankings to No. 4 with 5,255 points, ahead of Daniil Medvedev at No. 5.

Fellow title winner Frances Tiafoe continued his surge up the ATP rankings, with the American jumping four spots to reach a new career-high of World No. 11.

Tiafoe's win in Houston ended his five-year-long title drought. The 25-year-old, who had lost his last four finals, was in cruise control at his home tournament — not dropping a set en route to the title.

With 2,870 points to his name, only 195 shy of countryman Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe is now knocking on the door of the top-10.

Jannik Sinner also rose to a career-high of World No. 8 in the ATP rankings despite not having played in any tournament last week as Holger Rune dropped 35 ranking points that he was defending from last year to drop a spot to No. 9.

Alexandre Muller, Roberto Carballes Baena join Casper Ruud, Frances Tiafoe as big movers in ATP rankings

Roberto Carballes Baena was the biggest mover in the rankings.

Casper Ruud and Frances Tiafoe were not the only title winners on the Tour last week, as Roberto Carballes Baena also brought home the Grand Prix Hassan II trophy.

Carballes Baena earned 211 points and jumped 33 spots to re-enter the top-50. He is ranked at World No. 49 with 886 points. Alexandre Muller, who lost to Carballes Baena in the summit clash at Marrakesh, rose 30 spots to make his top-100 debut at World No. 96 with 614 points.

Other big movers in the ATP rankings included Tomas Martin Etcheverry (+14 to No. 59), Quentin Halys (+14 to No. 66), Marco Cecchinato (+15 to No. 81) and David Goffin (-40 to No. 85).

