Australian lawyer who weighed in on Novak Djokovic's visa controversy dons role as singer at Eurovision

Australia's representative at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, Daniel Estrin, is also an immigration lawyer who had previously addressed the media regarding Novak Djokovic during the Serb's visa controversy in 2022.

Estrin serves as the vocalist for the Australian synth metal rock band Voyager. After singing their track 'Promise' in the semifinals, Voyager made it through to the grand finale of the event after placing ninth out of the 26 finalists.

Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg took to social media and pointed out that the singer of the band may look familiar to tennis fans as he had previously served as an immigration expert for the media during the Serb's visa controversy prior to the 2022 Australian Open.

In an interview with the BBC, Estrin had stated that Australia's immigration minister Alex Hawke only needed to demonstrate that the 22-time Grand Slam Champion's unvaccinated status made him a risk to the Australian public in order to deport him.

Meanwhile, Djokovic would have had to prove that Hawkes had made a jurisdictional error in order to let his visa stand according to the Australian.

"The claim of Djokovic’s lawyers is supported, and they have good prospects in court, i.e. that the court will determine an ‘error in jurisdiction’. This means that a legal error was made, that the decision to cancel the visa is null and void, and that they will return Djokovic's original visa," Estrin had said at the time.

Novak Djokovic set to take on Grigor Dimitrov in Italian Open 3R clash

The Serb at the 2023 Italian Open

Novak Djokovic made a winning start to his title defense at the Rome Masters with a straight-sets victory over Tomas Martin Etcheverry. He will be up against Grigor Dimitrov next. The Bulgarian defeated Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 7-6(3) to set up his clash with the defending champion.

Following his win, Dimitrov stated that in his position as an experienced player on the tour, he has grown comfortable playing the top-ranked players. He added that playing against the "top guys" like Djokovic gives him a chance to test his own capabilities.

"Well, I guess that's what I get. There's nothing much to say. I like those matches. I have said this before, I have been on tour for so long that I am feeling comfortable to play against these guys, I know I don't have the best record against him (Djokovic), for example, but I just like to play against him and any other top guys to see where I am at," Dimitrov said.

Djokovic enjoys a lopsided head-to-head record against Grigor Dimitrov, having won all but one of their 11 previous meeting on the ATP tour.

