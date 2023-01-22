Australian Open 2023: How Novak Djokovic's draw has fallen apart after the first week

Novak Djokovic is four wins away from winning his record-extending 10th Australian Open title and record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title, and will be hoping to get the job done next week at Melbourne Park.

With Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev out of the tournament in the first week, there are no more Slam champions left in the draw (Carlos Alcaraz and Marin Cilic withdrew with injury), improving the Serb's chances even further. To make matters even easier, Djokovic's draw has fallen apart quite a bit after the completion of the first three rounds.

After beating Roberto Carballes Baena and Enzo Couacaud in his opening matches, the 21-time Grand Slam champion faced off against former World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov in the third round as expected on Friday. A straight-sets victory sent the World No. 5 into the fourth round, where he will take on local lad Alex de Minaur.

But if the seeds had held, it would have been Pablo Carreno Busta who took on the former World No. 1 at this stage. Unfortunately, the Spaniard did not make it to the third round, losing to Benjamin Bonzi in a thrilling five-setter.

A victory against de Minaur will lead to Novak Djokovic taking on either Andrey Rublev or Holger Rune in the quarterfinals, and not Nick Kyrgios as many fans around the world had been hoping for. What would have been a repeat of last year's Wimbledon final has been denied thanks to the Aussie's withdrawal from the tournament just prior to his opener, the result of a knee injury.

The semifinal clash, meanwhile, was expected to be between the 35-year-old and either Capser Ruud or Taylor Fritz, both Top-10 players. Neither made it past the second round, with Ruud losing to Jenson Brooksby in four sets and Fritz falling to Alexei Popyrin in three. Matteo Berrettini and Alexander Zverev did not make it either, leaving the bottom quarter very open.

The quarterfinalist from that portion of the draw will now be one of Roberto Bautista Agut, Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton and JJ Wolf, much more handleable opponents for the Serb on paper than anyone saw coming.

Novak Djokovic will face first-time Australian Open finalist if he goes that far

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Australian Open

Meanwhile, the top half of the draw has been even more chaotic, with a first-time Australian Open finalist guaranteed. Losses to Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev have given rise to Yoshihito Nishioka, Karen Khachanov, Hubert Hurkacz and Sebastian Korda reaching the fourth round from the first quarter.

The second quarter, on the other hand, still has its top seeds -- Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Greek will take on Jannik Sinner in the fourth round, while Auger-Aliassime will cross swords with Jiri Lehecka, who stunned Cameron Norrie in the previous round.

No matter who reaches the final from these eight players, the 21-time Grand Slam champion will fancy his chances in the summit clash. A title run in Melbourne will see Djokovic reclaim the World No. 1 spot from Carlos Alcaraz, the first time since February last year when Djokovic will be the top-ranked ATP player.

