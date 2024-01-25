Australian Open 2024 Men's Semifinal Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day- 13

The men's singles semifinals will take center stage on Day 13 of the 2024 Australian Open.

However, before the men take to the court for their matches, the mixed doubles final will kick off the day's proceedings. Desirae Krawczyk is vying to complete a career Grand Slam in the discipline. Alongside her partner Neal Skupski, they will take on Hsieh Su-wei and Jan Zielinski for the title.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic has inched closer and closer to history with every win in Melbourne over the past few days. He's now just a couple of matches away from securing a record 25th Grand Slam title. But first, the Serb will need to get past Jannik Sinner in the semifinals.

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev will rekindle their rivalry in the other semifinal. This will be the 19th meeting between the two, with the Russian having a 11-7 lead in the head-to-head as of now.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 13 of the tournament:

Rod Laver Arena

Day session

Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: (3) Hsieh Su-wei/Jan Zielinski vs (2) Desirae Krawczyk/Neal Skupski

Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (4) Jannik Sinner

Night session

Starting at 7:30 p.m local time: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (6) Alexander Zverev

Margaret Court Arena

Day session

Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: TBA

Followed by: TBA

Not before 4:00 p.m local time: (11) Jelena Ostapenko/Lyudmyla Kichenok vs (4) Gabriela Dabrowski/Erin Routliffe

To view the full schedule, click here.

Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Australian Open.

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel

Australian Open 2024 - Match Timings

The day session on Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena will begin at noon local time, while the night session will start at 7:30 p.m on the former court only.

For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 13 are as follows:

Country Day session (Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena) Evening session (Rod Laver Arena) USA & Canada January 25, 2024; 8:00 p.m. ET January 26, 2024; 3:30 a.m. ET UK January 26, 2024: 1:00 a.m. GMT January 26, 2024: 8:30 a.m. GMT India January 26, 2024; 6:30 a.m. IST January 26, 2024; 2:00 p.m. IST

