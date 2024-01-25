Australian Open 2024 Men's Semifinal Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day- 13

The men's singles semifinals will take center stage on Day 13 of the 2024 Australian Open.
However, before the men take to the court for their matches, the mixed doubles final will kick off the day's proceedings. Desirae Krawczyk is vying to complete a career Grand Slam in the discipline. Alongside her partner Neal Skupski, they will take on Hsieh Su-wei and Jan Zielinski for the title.
Defending champion Novak Djokovic has inched closer and closer to history with every win in Melbourne over the past few days. He's now just a couple of matches away from securing a record 25th Grand Slam title. But first, the Serb will need to get past Jannik Sinner in the semifinals.
Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev will rekindle their rivalry in the other semifinal. This will be the 19th meeting between the two, with the Russian having a 11-7 lead in the head-to-head as of now.
On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 13 of the tournament:
Rod Laver Arena
Day session
Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: (3) Hsieh Su-wei/Jan Zielinski vs (2) Desirae Krawczyk/Neal Skupski
Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (4) Jannik Sinner
Night session
Starting at 7:30 p.m local time: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (6) Alexander Zverev
Margaret Court Arena
Day session
Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: TBA
Followed by: TBA
Not before 4:00 p.m local time: (11) Jelena Ostapenko/Lyudmyla Kichenok vs (4) Gabriela Dabrowski/Erin Routliffe
Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?
Viewers from the following countries can watch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:
USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel
Canada - TSN, RDS
Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport
New Zealand - Sky
Europe - Eurosport
Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International
India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network
Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport
Japan - WOWOW
China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV
Southeast Asia - beIN Sports
South Korea - CJ Media
Taiwan - Sportcast
American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel
Pacific Islands - Digicel
Australian Open 2024 - Match Timings
The day session on Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena will begin at noon local time, while the night session will start at 7:30 p.m on the former court only.
For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 13 are as follows:
