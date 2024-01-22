Australian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day- 10

The quarterfinal action is scheduled to start on Day 10 of the 2024 Australian Open.
Defending champion Novak Djokovic sent a warning to the rest of the field with his 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 demolition of Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round. The Serb is looking in great form at the moment and Taylor Fritz, his next opponent, is likely to have his hands full on Tuesday when they meet.
Aryna Sabalenka brushed aside Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal showdown against Barbora Krejcikova. The Belarusian has won five of their six encounters so far, including their last three.
Coco Gauff and Marta Kostyuk will duke it out in the other women's quarterfinal. The teenager is on a nine-match winning streak at the moment and is the favorite to win the match.
Top 10 players Jannik Sinner and Andrey Rublev will fight for a semifinal spot as well on Tuesday. The latter is aiming to get past the quarterfinals of a Major for the first time in his career, as a loss would entail a 10th defeat at this stage.
On that note, below is a look at the schedule for the day:
Rod Laver Arena
Day session
Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: TBA
Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Marta Kostyuk vs (4) Coco Gauff
Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (12) Taylor Fritz
Night session
Starting at 7:00 p.m local time: (9) Barbora Krejcikova vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka
Followed by: (4) Jannik Sinner vs (5) Andrey Rublev
Where to watch the 2024 Australian Open?
Viewers from the following countries can watch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:
USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel
Canada - TSN, RDS
Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport
New Zealand - Sky
Europe - Eurosport
Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International
India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network
Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport
Japan - WOWOW
China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV
Southeast Asia - beIN Sports
South Korea - CJ Media
Taiwan - Sportcast
American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel
Pacific Islands - Digicel
Australian Open 2024 - Match Timings
The day session on Rod Laver Arena will begin at noon local time, while the night session will start at 7:00 p.m. For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 10 are as follows:
