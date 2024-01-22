Australian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day- 10

The quarterfinal action is scheduled to start on Day 10 of the 2024 Australian Open.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic sent a warning to the rest of the field with his 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 demolition of Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round. The Serb is looking in great form at the moment and Taylor Fritz, his next opponent, is likely to have his hands full on Tuesday when they meet.

Aryna Sabalenka brushed aside Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal showdown against Barbora Krejcikova. The Belarusian has won five of their six encounters so far, including their last three.

Coco Gauff and Marta Kostyuk will duke it out in the other women's quarterfinal. The teenager is on a nine-match winning streak at the moment and is the favorite to win the match.

Top 10 players Jannik Sinner and Andrey Rublev will fight for a semifinal spot as well on Tuesday. The latter is aiming to get past the quarterfinals of a Major for the first time in his career, as a loss would entail a 10th defeat at this stage.

On that note, below is a look at the schedule for the day:

Rod Laver Arena

Day session

Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: TBA

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Marta Kostyuk vs (4) Coco Gauff

Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (12) Taylor Fritz

Night session

Starting at 7:00 p.m local time: (9) Barbora Krejcikova vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka

Followed by: (4) Jannik Sinner vs (5) Andrey Rublev

To view the full schedule, click here.

Where to watch the 2024 Australian Open?

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Australian Open.

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel

Australian Open 2024 - Match Timings

The day session on Rod Laver Arena will begin at noon local time, while the night session will start at 7:00 p.m. For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 10 are as follows:

Country Day session (Rod Laver Arena) Evening session (Rod Laver Arena) USA & Canada January 22, 2024; 8:00 p.m. ET January 23, 2024; 3:00 a.m. ET UK January 23, 2024: 1:00 a.m. GMT January 23, 2024: 8:00 a.m. GMT India January 23, 2024; 6:30 a.m. IST January 23, 2024; 1:30 p.m. IST

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis