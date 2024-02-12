Daniil Medvedev engaged in banter with racing driver Daniil Kvyat after the latter wore a hilarious T-shirt on the occasion of the tennis player’s birthday.

Medvedev rang in his 28th birthday with his friends and family in Monaco on Sunday, February 11. The World No. 3’s wife Daria shared a series of heart-warming pictures of him with herself and their one-year-old daughter Alisa. To celebrate the special day, she also presented him with a polar bear-themed birthday cake.

Daniil Medvedev also caught up with his compatriot and friend Daniil Kvyat, who resides in Monaco. To honor the birthday boy, the racing driver showed up in a hilarious T-shirt with a throwback picture of the two sipping coconut water together during a day on the beach.

Medvedev shared the picture on social media.

"I have no words," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), adding laughing emojis.

In response, Kvyat joked that the T-shirt would be made available at request for fans.

"Great b day night…" Daniil Kvyat wrote on Instagram. "(T-shirt available at request)."

Daniil Medvedev won't defend his ATP Rotterdam title in 2024

Daniil Medvedev (R) pictured with Jannik Sinner (L) at the 2023 ATP Rotterdam

The 2024 ATP Rotterdam is currently underway [February 12-18]. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev has, however, opted to sit out the event.

Medvedev last contested the 2024 Australian Open, where he finished runner-up for the third time in his career. The grueling campaign saw the Russian create records for the number of sets played at a single Grand Slam event [31] and the time spent on court [24 hours and 17 minutes].

The former World No. 1 lost the title clash to Jannik Sinner, who staged a miraculous comeback from two-sets-to-love-down to lift his maiden Major. With the defeat, Daniil Medvedev also became the first person in history to lose two Grand Slam finals after having won the opening two sets. He previously registered such a defeat against Rafael Nadal in the 2022 Australian Open final.

Following his latest disappointment, Medvedev announced that he won’t be defending his title in Rotterdam, which he won by outclassing Sinner in the 2023 summit clash. He cited fatigue as the reason for his withdrawal.

"Unfortunately I have to pull out of Rotterdam. After an incredibly long and tough run in Australia my body (and especially my right foot) is not recovered enough yet to play come and defend my title," he said as per ATP tour.

Medvedev has his work cut out in the coming weeks. He is set to drop 500 ranking points due to the no-show in Rotterdam. Apart from that, an additional 2350 ranking points will be at stake during the rest of February and March, courtesy his magnificent winning streak from 2023.

After winning Rotterdam last year, the 2021 US Open champion clinched back-to-back titles at the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships. He then made the final in Indian Wells and followed it up by winning the Miami Open.