The awestruck reaction of a ball kid after watching Carlos Alcaraz play at the Hopman Cup has gone viral.

A young ball boy can be seen mesmerized by Alcaraz as the Spaniard plays a mixed doubles match against David Goffin and Elise Mertens in footage that is being widely shared on the internet.

The footage was posted on Twitter by the channel "Tennis TV," with the comment, "When the Wimbledon champion is *right there*."

The World No. 1 defeated World No. 111 David Goffin 4-6, 6-4, (10-8) in a singles contest after Belgium's Elise Mertens downed Spain's Rebeka Masarova 7-6(3), 2-6, (10-5). This made the overall score 1-1, meaning the winner would be decided by a mixed doubles match. Unfortunately, the Spanish pair could not quite hit it out of the park against Belgium, losing the match 3-6, 1-6.

Alcaraz had a point to prove against Goffin, a player who had defeated him in straight sets in Astana last year. The 20-year-old put that loss to bed by mounting a comeback in the Hopman Cup clash after going a set and 0-3 down. In the super tiebreaker that followed, Carlos once again found himself fighting for his life at 0-4 but showed his impressive caliber to win 10-8 to take the match.

Carlos Alcaraz sets his eyes on Toronto Masters

Carlos Alcaraz won the 2022 US Open

Following his win at Wimbledon 2023, Alcaraz’s confidence has surged leaps and bounds and he is now eyeing to continue his impressive run. After the Hopman Cup, the Spaniard will look to consolidate his World No. 1 ranking by winning the title at the Canadian Open, which is set to begin on August 7.

But he does not plan on stopping there. In a press conference prior to the Hopman Cup match, Carlos Alcaraz mentioned his desire to win not just the Toronto Masters but also the Cincinnati Masters, followed by a campaign to defend his US Open title.

“My focus is on the Toronto Masters 1000, which is one of the most important in the category. Whenever I go to a tournament I do it with the thought that I can win, with the certainty that I can win, so this summer I will play that tournament in Toronto and also the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati. Although, obviously, the main objective is always the US Open, although the ideal is to go game by game”.

Knowing the mentality that Carlos Alcaraz plays with, one can expect the loss at the Hopman Cup to motivate him to head into the next event with the intent to claw back.