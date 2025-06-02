"Because I hate Daria Kasatkina" - Mirra Andreeva jokes about 'torture' of playing against Russian after reaching French Open QF

Mirra Andreeva couldn't contain her happiness after reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open for the second year in a row. The Russian, seeded No. 6 in the women's singles main draw at this year's Roland Garros, downed 17th seed Daria Kasatkina to reach the last eight of the clay Major and later joked about what it feels like to face the Australian.

On Monday, June 2, Andreeva registered a 6-3, 7-5 victory against Kasatkina to make it 1-1 against the Australian in the pair's WTA Tour-level head-to-head. Their only previous meeting came in the final of last year's Ningbo Open, which Kasatkina won 6-0, 4-6, 6-4.

During her post-match, on-court interview, Mirra Andreeva joked that facing Daria Kasatkina is equivalent to "torture", even when it's a practice session.

"I'm so, so happy that I won because I hate playing against her. We practice a lot and even the practice is a torture for me," Andreeva said.

The 18-year-old went on to playfully suggest that it's important for players to practice with people they don't like before turning serious and lauding the Australian.

"You got to practice with people that you don't like. That's why we practice a lot. Because I hate her. So, you know... No, I'm joking, of course. She's a great person and a great player. So I knew that this match, of course, is going to be tough. And you know, again, I'm just happy to be back in the quarterfinals," she added.

Mirra Andreeva will go on to face either home hope Lois Boisson or No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula in the last eight at the 2025 French Open. The remarkable thing about the young Russian's latest win is that it makes her the youngest women's player to reach consecutive quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

Mirra Andreeva youngest woman to make it to successive French Open quarterfinals since Martina Hingis in late '90s

Martina Hingis during the Ladies' Invitational Doubles Final at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

At the 1997 French Open, 16-year-old Martina Hingis, the WTA No. 1 at the time, finished as runner-up. The Swiss reached the quarterfinals that year after emerging victorious against No. 16 seed Barbara Paulus. She then went on to defeat Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and Monica Seles in the last eight and semifinals respectively, before falling short to Iva Majoli in the final.

Next year, Hingis, aged 17, once again progressed to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. This year though, the Swiss' run was halted by Seles in the semis.

Mirra Andreeva, with her win over Daria Kasatkina at the 2025 French Open, became the youngest women's player since Hingis to reach back-to-back quarterfinals in Paris.

