Belinda Bencic teased her boyfriend Martin Hromkovic by posting their “high quality” pictures captured by Ons Jabeur’s husband Karim Kamoun at the recently concluded Charleston Open.

Ons Jabeur, who was the Charleston Open runner-up against Belinda Bencic in the previous edition, turned the tables this time around against the Swiss to lift the winner’s trophy in a rematch of the 2022 final.

After her runner-up finish, Belinda Bencic took to social media to reflect on her season thus far, which has seen her claim two titles at the Adelaide International 2 and the Abu Dhabi Open in addition to the Charleston trophy. She also congratulated her opponent on the triumph.

“Very happy with this week in my Charleston. And with the 3rd trophy this season. Congratulations to Ons,” Bencic wrote.

Bencic shared adorable pictures of herself and her boyfriend/fitness coach Martin Hromkovic holding the runner-up trophy in the post.

“I just love this pictures. Stronger together @hromec3,” she wrote.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist further revealed that the lovely pictures of the couple were clicked by none other than Ons Jabeur’s husband/fitness coach Karim Kamoun. Admiring Kamoun’s captures, the Swiss player teased her boyfriend for lacking photography skills.

“Special thank you for high quality pictures to @karim_kamoun - Please teach Hromo how to also make nice pictures of his girlfriend,” she joked.

"Hromo, keep up with the good work" – Ons Jabeur to Belinda Bencic's boyfriend after Charleston Open victory

Ons Jabeur and Belinda Bencic at the 2023 Charleston Open

After her poor run at the 2023 Australian Open, Ons Jabeur underwent surgery, which forced her out of action for a few weeks. The Tunisian tennis player did not find her footing right away and faced early exits at the Sunshine Double. However, the former World No. 2’s form revival has been spectacular at the Charleston Open.

After successfully completing her revenge against Belinda Bencic in the final, Jabeur shared some witty words acknowledging their rematch.

"Belinda, you know how much I love you. We both have one big trophy and one small trophy," Jabeur teased during her winner’s speech.

She also praised the former World No. 4 for being a great competitor.

"You're an amazing competitor and an amazing friend. So glad to be able to share the court with you and to be able to be by your side in so many tournaments. Its really amazing to have people like you," Ons Jabeur told Belinda Bencic.

The two-time Grand Slam runner-up then lauded Bencic’s boyfriend and fitness coach Martin Hromkovic’s efforts with yet another witty remark.

"Hromo, keep up with the good work. She's running great for my drop shots so it means you're doing great," she said.

Jabeur and Bencic will next be seen in action at the WTA 500 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart between April 17-23.

Poll : 0 votes