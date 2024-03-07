Ben Shelton apologizes to Caroline Wozniacki after he almost hits Dane with his serve during Tie Break Tens

Ben Shelton recently issued an apology to Caroline Wozniacki as the American's serve almost hit the Dane.

Shelton and Wozniacki played at the Tie Break Tens, a shorter format of tennis where only tie breaks are played. At the 2024 Tie Break Tens, many top players were a part such as World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Taylor Fritz, Hubert Hurkacz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Maria Sakkari.

Caroline Wozniacki was paired with Holger Rune and Ben Shelton partnered with Emma Navarro. Both pairs won their quarterfinal match.

The incident happened in their semifinal match, when team Shelton and Navarro were leading the Danes 6-3. The American's serve was too difficult for Wozniacki to hit.

Shelton is famous for his fast serves. His fastest serve was clocked at 240 km/h at the 2024 ASB Classic.

The American took to X( formerly Twitter) to apologize to Wozniacki.

"Sorry @caroWozniacki," Ben Shelton wrote on his X account.

Shelton and Wozniacki would next be seen at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters. The American has been given a bye in the first round and will play the winner of Jakub Mensik and Hong Seong-chan in the second round. The Dane was given a wildcard, having won the tournament in 2011.

Ben Shelton and Emma Navarro won the 2024 Tie Break Tens

Ben Shelton and Emma Navarro won the 2024 edition of the Tie Break Tens as they beat the tennis couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa in the final.

Eight pairs were pitted against each other in the quarterfinals. Zheng Quinwen and Frances Tiafoe defeated Sloane Stephens and Tommy Paul, while Shelton and Navarro beat Maria Sakkari and Andrey Rublev. Holger Rune and Caroline Wozniacki defeated last year's champions Aryna Sabalenka and Taylor Fritz, while Badosa and Tsitsipas beat Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz.

In the semifinals, Navarro and Shelton beat Wozniacki and Rune while Badosa and Tsitsipas beat Quinwen and Tiafoe to reach the final.

The Americans beat the much-loved tennis couple to win the Eisenhower Cup.

Navarro took to Instagram to share her excitement about being part of this unique tournament and complimented Shelton's serve.

"loved watching @benshelton serve go by me at the net last night thanks for having us @tiebreaktens," Navarro wrote in her Instagram post.

Shelton replied to compatriot's post by replying that she was a "GOAT."

"ur the 🐐," Shelton commented.

