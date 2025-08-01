Ben Shelton hypes up girlfriend Trinity Rodman as she launches signature Adidas 'F50 Sparkfusion' cleats

Ben Shelton hyped up his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, as the American soccer player unveiled her signature Adidas 'F50 Sparkfusion' cleats. The tennis and soccer stars, who have been dating for several months, have often been seen cheering each other on at their respective events.On Thursday, July 31, Rodman shared a post on Instagram in collaboration with Adidas to release her signature boots. With the packaging consisting of the label 'All Trin's,' the shoes are specially designed for women. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRodman's boyfriend, Shelton, shared the post on his Instagram story with the caption:&quot;My [goat emoji]&quot;Ben Shelton's Instagram StoryIn an interview with Teen Vogue last month, Rodman explained how the shoes will help improve her on-field performance.&quot;Developing tailored products for the women’s game is a huge win, and it was incredible to be a part of the design and research journey for the F50 SparkFusion. I love how the cleat is built to support quick changes in direction, something very important to my game. And, I can’t wait to get out on to the pitch with them on,&quot; she said.Shelton and Rodman first sparked dating rumors through cryptic TikToks before hard-launching their relationship with an Instagram post from Shelton. The reveal drew warm reactions from several tennis stars.Since then, the tennis and soccer pros have made multiple public appearances together, supporting each other at games and sharing glimpses of their relationship online.Ben Shelton opened up about the 'sacrifices' in his relationship with soccer star Trinity RodmanTrinity Rodman watches Ben Shelton at Wimbledon 2025 - Source: GettyDuring an interview with a US Magazine, Ben Shelton touched on the sacrifices required in his public and professional life. He shed light on the bond he shares with his partner, soccer star Trinity Rodman, and the give-and-take that fuels their relationship in the spotlight.&quot;You gotta make sacrifices sometimes. It’s just the life that we live. The lives that we live right now and for the foreseeable future. I think that you have to have two selfless people in a situation like this, and I think we have that,&quot; Ben Shelton said.Shelton’s on-court season has had its ups and downs. At the Citi Open, he suffered a tough semifinal loss after a strong run, and in Toronto, playing as the No. 4 seed, he opened with a commanding 6-2, 6-3 win over Adrian Mannarino. In round three, he's set to face fellow American Brandon Nakashima for a spot in the last 16.Trinity Rodman was first spotted courtside in Munich during Ben Shelton's BMW Open campaign and more recently at Wimbledon, where her stylish presence and vocal support garnered attention from fans and media alike.