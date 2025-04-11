Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman sends sweet message to young 'twin' fan during USWNT duty

Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman was in duty for the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) when she met her 'twin' Malia. The young fan had a similar hairstyle as Rodman and the pair expressed their happiness upon meeting.

A young fan named Malia, whose Instagram account is @malia_twinrodman, jointly shared a Reel on Instagram with Rodman of the Washington Spirits star meeting her and gifting her a signed shirt. The 23-year-old highlighted her young fans' hair which was braided and pink just like hers.

Malia, who also plays soccer at the junior level, captioned the post:

"Plot twist: I met a superhero in cleats today. Name’s Trinity Rodman. This wasn’t just a meet and greet… it was fuel for the dream. Still processing…"

Rodman was grateful for the love shown by the young fan and commented:

"This is what I live for 🤭🤭 so happy to have met you ❤️❤️"

Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman's comment | Image: Instagram

In another post that Malia jointly shared with Overtime, the caption read:

"Trinity Rodman met her twin"

Rodman was on USWNT duty in the past weeks as they took on Brazil for two friendlies. In the first match, the Washington Spirits forward was off to a flyer with an early goal that eventually helped the USA win 2-0. However, Brazil earned the spoils in the next match, 2-1.

Trinity is the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman. She plays soccer in the NWSL and is now also connected to the tennis world via her boyfriend. Shelton and Rodman shared cryptic videos on TikTok in March that led fans to believe they had something brewing, and the tennis star then made their relationship Instagram official.

Frances Tiafoe and Sloane Stephens reacted to Ben Shelton and girlfriend Trinity Rodman making their relationship official

Ben Shelton at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton shared a carousel of images on Instagram with an elevator mirror selfie at the end with Trinity Rodman to confirm their relationship. Many tennis players commented on the post, including Frances Tiafoe and Sloane Stephens.

"We gram now 👀 👀 👀 👀 ," Tiafoe commented.

"HARDD LAUNCH!!!!!! 🚀 ," Stephens commented.

Later, Tiafoe even claimed that he had brought the pair together, but Rodman completely denied these claims.

Currently, Rodman is preparing for her next NWSL match as the Washington Spirit take on Racing Louisville. Meanwhile, Shelton was defeated in the first round of the singles tournament of the Monte-Carlo Masters and recently, suffered elimination in the men's doubles tournament, where his partner was Rohan Bopanna.

