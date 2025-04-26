Ben Shelton sends alert of "war" with Jakub Mensik at Madrid Open

Ben Shelton has addressed his anticipated battle with Jakub Mensik at the 2025 Madrid Open. The American described their meeting as “war” while highlighting the challenges of facing the Czech teenager.

Shelton has advanced to the third round of the Masters 1000 event in Madrid. Seeded 12th, he received a bye in the opening round and started his campaign against Mariano Navone in the second round on Friday, April 25. The 22-year-old staged a miraculous comeback from the brink of defeat, outlasting his opponent with a 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 scoreline.

Ben Shelton now faces Jakub Mensik, who presently holds a seven-match winning streak at the Masters 1000 level. Mensik’s last outing in the category resulted in his career’s first title victory at the Miami Open. The 19-year-old staged an inspired run, beating the likes of Jack Draper, Arthur Fils, and Taylor Fritz en route to the final, where he edged out Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Mensik started his Madrid Open campaign by beating qualifier Ethan Quinn 7-6(4), 6-1 in the second round. Before that, he lost his opening match at the ATP 500 event in Munich. Addressing his upcoming opponent’s run of form, Shelton said:

"He’s a great player; great server; lot of confidence, and he’s playing well," Ben Shelton said during his Tennis Channel appearance after winning his first match.

Shelton also pointed at the Madrid Open’s high altitude. The unique conditions make for a considerably faster clay surface compared to other red dirt events.

"I think it’ll be difficult in these conditions. It will help his serve a lot – I think it’ll be jumping out of the stadium. But I think it’s pretty good conditions for me, too."

The World No. 13 referred to his match with Jakub Mensik as “war.”

"It should be a war," he opined.

Ben Shelton has faced the Czech teenager twice before, both encounters requiring a deciding set. The American was the winner in their first meeting at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Meanwhile, Mensik came out on top at this year’s ASB Classic with a 7-6(2), 4-6, 7-5 scoreline.

Ben Shelton reveals one thing that "calms him" on court ahead of Madrid Open 3R thriller

Ben Shelton pictured at the 2025 Madrid Open - Image Source: Getty

Ben Shelton, who was previously wary of clay, has produced some noteworthy results in the past 12 months. The American won his first claycourt title at the 2024 U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championships in Houston. This season, meanwhile, he became the first American to reach an ATP 500 final on clay (at the BMW Open in Munich) since the category’s inception.

During the aforementioned conversation, Shelton noted that although he is prone to losing his focus at times, the crowd’s energy motivates him to give his best efforts.

"I do have some focus issues, 100%, everyone has a little bit. I have a lot, sometimes," he agreed.

"For me, the crowd kind of helps me. It’s one of those things that kind of calms me and helps me have fun," Shelton added.

He further explained how he approaches his matches.

"I think that when I’m taking it too seriously or getting too upset after a lost point, I’m not playing my best. But when I can find that space where I’m having fun but competing hard, I play my best tennis."

The American is on the hunt for his third career title at the tournament and his first this season. The winner between him and Jakub Mensik faces either Alexander Bublik or defending champion Andrey Rublev for a place in the quarterfinals.

