Caroline Wozniacki, contesting the 2024 Miami Open, was elated to return home to her children after a good day at the office.

Wozniacki cruised through her opener against Clara Burel 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday, March 19. The Dane, who resides with her family in Fisher Island, Florida, celebrated her victory at home, with her one-year-old son James and two-year-old daughter Olivia.

Caroline Wozniacki shared an adorable image of the trio, where she was seen reading a book called “Baby, see the colors!”. James and Olivia, who were sitting on the former World No. 1’s lap, seemed thoroughly engrossed.

Cherishing the time spent with her kids, Wozniacki wrote on her Instagram story:

"Best part of my day was getting home for story time/bed time."

Caroline Wozniacki on Instagram

In her post-match press conference at the Miami Open, Wozniacki who came out of a three-year-long retirement in 2023, credited her children for positively influencing her on-court mindset.

"I definitely think I don't put as much pressure on myself. I think having that perspective of - I have my family, and they are there, and they don't really care. I win or lose, they're still there and want mom. It's great," she said.

The 2018 Australian Open champion always travels with her husband, former NBA player David Lee, and her two children to tournaments. She said that having her toddlers watch her compete makes for a great learning experience for them.

"For them still to be able to see me put the work in, it's a great way also for them to learn. And for them to travel with me and my family, it's great. I think we're getting closer even in a different way," she added.

Caroline Wozniacki to take on Anhelina Kalinina at Miami Open 2024

Wozniacki pictured at the 2024 Miami Open

Following her victory over Clara Burel, Caroline Wozniacki will square off against Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina in the second round of the Miami Open on Thursday (March 21). The two have never faced each other on tour before.

Wozniacki commenced her comeback campaign with four victories across three tournaments in 2023, including the US Open. She has had six wins and four losses in 2024, with her best result being a quarterfinal finish at the WTA 1000 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The Dane is ranked 129th in the world. She will hope to re-enter the top 100 with a successful campaign in Miami, where she was the runner-up in 2017.