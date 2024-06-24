Justin Timberlake's reported comment about his world tour being ruined due to his arrest has inspired the tennis community to create hilarious memes involving players like Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

On June 18, Timberlake was arrested for driving under the influence after leaving The American Hotel in Sag Harbor, Long Island. The popstar refused to take a breathalyzer test but was reported as having a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" on his breath.

An unnamed source for Page Six revealed the arresting officer did not recognize Justin Timberlake. According to the source, the singer bemoaned that his arrest would "ruin the tour," referring to his ongoing 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour.'

"The cop didn’t know who he was at first. Justin said under his breath, 'This is going to ruin the tour.' The cop replied, 'What tour? Justin said, 'The world tour,'" the source said.

The popstar's remark prompted a wave of hilarious memes on social media, with the tennis community also joining in.

One user poked fun at Novak Djokovic's emotional reaction to a whispered remark from Roger Federer during the latter's retirement ceremony at the 2022 Laver Cup, depicted in the Swiss legend's documentary 'Federer: 12 Final Days.'

In another meme, a user took a hilarious dig at Stefanos Tsitsipas for airing his controversial views on gender roles.

Meanwhile, another meme used Justin Timberlake's mugshot picture with bloodshot eyes to joke about Elena Rybakina's recurring illness issues, which recently forced her to retire mid-match at the ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin.

Here are a few more tennis memes surrounding Justin Timberlake's arrest:

"I told Novak Djokovic things that were very personal" - Roger Federer on what 'triggered' Serb to break down in tears at his Laver Cup retirement ceremony

Novak Djokovic embraces Roger Federer at Laver Cup 2022 (Source: Getty)

In his documentary, Roger Federer opened up about the emotional impact of his retirement on his fellow players, suggesting that his farewell led Andy Murray to reflect deeply on his own career.

The former World No. 1 also disclosed that Novak Djokovic's tears were "triggered" by a private conversation in which he shared some personal sentiments with the Serb.

"Just seeing all the other players, that was hard. It was so emotional. Their whole career, I've been there. Andy, I think he saw his career flash in front of his eyes," he said.

"Novak, I told him things also at the very end, that were very personal and that maybe triggered something with him as well," Federer said (1:17:00) in the Amazon Prime exclusive release.

Regarding his own emotions, the 20-time Grand Slam champion revealed that only seeing his wife Mirka and contemplating the end of his relationship with Rafael Nadal moved him to tears.

"And then, I think there's only two things only I realized that would trigger me, and that was Mirka and then the Rafa angle," he said.

