Caroline Wozniacki’s daughter Olivia has been building on her golfing skills in recent months. The Dane recently shared an adorable video of the youngster having the time of her life showcasing her golf prowess in a unique setting.

Wozniacki married former NBA player David Lee in 2019. The couple has since welcomed two children together, daughter Olivia, born in 2021, and son James, born in 2022.

The daughter, now two-and-a-half-years-old, has taken to her sports-loving parents. Caroline Wozniacki often shares videos of Olivia trying out various sports, including tennis, basketball, football and golf, with fans on social media.

The former Australian Open champion, who recently contested the Slam Down Under, has now returned to her home in Florida. She recently shared a clip of her daughter practicing her golf swings using tennis balls on a grass court. In the video, Caroline Wozniacki’s father and former coach, Piotr, could also be seen cheering his granddaughter on.

"Golfing on the tennis court! Best of both worlds!" Wozniacki wrote on her Instagram story, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

"It's fun to be able to share these memories with them" – Caroline Wozniacki on traveling with her children to tournaments

Caroline Wozniacki with her husband David Lee and daughter at the 2024 Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki initially retired from tennis after the 2020 Australian Open. She, however, came out of retirement in late 2023. The Dane was quick to make her mark on the tour again, as she reached the fourth round of the US Open, which was just her third tournament upon return.

Wozniacki kicked off her 2024 season by competing in the ASB Classic, where she was knocked out by eventual runner-up Elina Svitolina in the opening round. She then contested the Australian Open, where she suffered a second-round defeat to 20-year-old Maria Timofeeva.

Throughout her campaign Down Under, the Dane enjoyed the support of her husband and her two children, who accompanied her to the tournaments.

In a press conference at the Australian Open, Caroline Wozniacki opened up about traveling with the family.

"I travel with my kids everywhere. They kind of are an extension of me and always around. I really enjoy that," Wozniacki said. "They're very adaptable. They're at an age where you can move them around, and especially the older one, Olivia, she loves to travel and explore. She asks me when we're going on the plane next, where we're going next."

During the Kids Tennis Day Arena Spectacular event before the Australian Open, Wozniacki’s daughter Olivia also joined her on the tennis court to showcase her shot-making skills.

"It's a lot of fun to be able to share these memories with them, even though they're still pretty small," Wozniacki said about her children.