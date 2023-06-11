The tennis world has shared their reactions to Novak Djokovic’s historic Grand Slam triumph at the 2023 French Open.

Novak Djokovic got the better of defending finalist Casper Ruud, 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5, to lift his 23rd Major title at Roland Garros on Sunday, June 11. With the win, Djokovic has emerged as the men’s Grand Slam leader, surpassing his arch-rival Rafael Nadal, who lifted his 22nd title at Roland Garros last year. He also equaled Serena Williams’ Slam tally to become the tennis player with the most Grand Slam titles in the Open Era.

This was Novak Djokovic’s third title on the Parisian red dirt. He is now the only man to have achieved the Triple Career Grand Slam, meaning he has won each Major at least thrice. The Serb’s 20 remaining Major titles comprise of ten at the Australian Open, seven at Wimbledon and three at the US Open.

The tennis world was awestruck by the Serb’s unfathomable achievement and congratulated him on his historic win.

Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick’s ex-coach Brad Gilbert acknowledged the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s achievement listing him among the other all-time sporting greats.

“Whoever has seat at the goats table the last 40 years MJ, Brady in the house today, Serena, Steffi, Bolt, Phelps, Tiger, Gretzky, Rafa, Fed, Messi, Floyd, LBJ, Felix I am sure, there a lot more too, make a seat for Djoker,” he said.

Novak Djokovic’s feat of 23 Grand Slams holds greater significance as he achieved the record in arguably the most challenging era of men’s tennis so far, with his arch-rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer claiming 22 and 20 title of the their own, respectively.

Serena Williams’ ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou wondered if the two other legends’ history-making achievements had a positive or a negative impact on the Serb’s own glory.

“Is it thanks to Rafa and Roger that Novak could reach 23 GS or because of them that he won only 23 ?” he wondered.

“Legend!!! Congrats @djokernole on all you keep achieving and inspiring us to work harder each day,” Denis Shapovalov wrote.

Here are more reactions from her tennis world, including Novak Djokovic’s colleagues:

Genie Bouchard @geniebouchard I’m the biggest Roger fan but we all have to admit Novak is the undisputed goat. Insanely impressive. I’m the biggest Roger fan but we all have to admit Novak is the undisputed goat. Insanely impressive.

andyroddick @andyroddick Tough to make any numbers based argument against @DjokerNole being the best ! If you’re making an argument against, it’s likely based on feelings and not record. Congrats on 23! Crazy to even think that’s possible Tough to make any numbers based argument against @DjokerNole being the best ! If you’re making an argument against, it’s likely based on feelings and not record. Congrats on 23! Crazy to even think that’s possible

Brad Gilbert @bgtennisnation Djoker There are not enough superlatives for how greatDjoker @DjokerNole has been at this @rolandgarros in TB’s standing ovation There are not enough superlatives for how great 👍 Djoker @DjokerNole has been at this @rolandgarros in TB’s standing ovation 👏💪👊👍

The greatest mental strength of any athlete ever seen Unreal @DjokerNole The greatest mental strength of any athlete ever seen Unreal @DjokerNole The greatest mental strength of any athlete ever seen

judy murray @JudyMurray @rolandgarros This is what Novak Djokovic looked like when I first watched him play against Andy when they were 11. What an incredible career he has gone on to have. Record breaking 23 Grand Slam titles ….. This is what Novak Djokovic looked like when I first watched him play against Andy when they were 11. What an incredible career he has gone on to have. Record breaking 23 Grand Slam titles ….. 🐐 ⭐️ 🇷🇸 👏👏👏👏👏@rolandgarros https://t.co/wvfH0wlFFw

"I can't be more proud" – Novak Djokovic after winning historic 23rd Grand Slam at French Open 2023

Novak Djokovic had to face immense hardship last year, being barred from contesting two of the four Grand Slams, and falling to Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of the previous edition of the French Open.

Regardless, the Serb continued his quest for claiming the Grand Slam record. The Serb lifted his seventh Wimbledon trophy last year, and equaled Rafael Nadal's 22-Slams record at the 2023 Australian Open.

The record-making 23rd Grand Slam is the first time ever that Novak Djokovic has surpassed both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Major tally.

He is now in a favorable position to remain atop, thanks to Federer’s retirement and Nadal’s announcement hinting 2024 to be his last season.

The Serb acknowledged his struggles after making history, saying:

“This one today came as a crown for all the hard work this year. Two Slams - I said before the season started that I wanted to peak in Slams, I wanted to play my best tennis there,” Djokovic said, in conversation with Eurosport’s Barbara Schett.

“I can't be more proud or more thankful that again I managed to win Roland Garros, that came as a historic 23. Roland Garros has always been the toughest tournament for me to win out of all four Slams,” he added.

