"Bitter, jealous & ugly"; "Don't get this twisted" - Fans react to John McEnroe's controversial comments about Novak Djokovic at US Open

The current World No. 7 Novak Djokovic advanced to the semifinal round of the 2025 US Open after defeating Taylor Fritz on Wednesday, August 3. During a live commentary for ESPN, the former tennis star John McEnroe made a remark about the Serbian legend's controversial deportation at the 2022 Australian Open, which attracted divided reactions from fans online.Novak Djokovic, the winner of 100 ATP Tour singles titles, defeated the current World No. 4 Taylor Fritz with a concluding score of 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, in the quarterfinals round at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. He earlier defeated the likes of Cameron Norrie and Jan-Lennard Struff to reach the quarterfinal round. Djokovic also competed in the US Open mixed doubles with Olga Danilovic, ending their run in the first round.Former World No. 1 John McEnroe, who has won 77 singles titles and 77 in doubles, was one of the commentators for Djokovic's match against Fritz. During his commentary, McEnroe was heard saying:&quot;He's more unhappy they toss him out of the country.&quot;The controversial remarks were due to his 2022 Australian Open tournament run. Djokovic was unable to compete in the tournament as he refused the COVID-19 shot. Due to his unvaccinated status, the Australian government officials did not allow him to compete, and his visa was cancelled by the immigration minister, causing a huge controversy.Due to his remarks, he subsequently garnered mixed responses from the fans online. As one of them added on X:&quot;Disgraceful commentary from John McEnroe and ESPN. Making jokes about Djokovic being “tossed” out of Australia.&quot;Another fan added:&quot;Hurtful. Bitter. Jealous. Ugly commentary.&quot;The next fan mentioned:&quot;Really? Wow! That is TERRIBLE! They really are dying with envy and bitterness, aren’t they? Or maybe he is just fulfilling his contract: he wants a raise.&quot;Another fan reflected their positive opinion, adding:&quot;I took Mac's comment the opposite. I don't think he was defending the decision to deport him.&quot;Highlighting McEnroe's support for the legend, a fan shared:&quot;Mac was very supportive of Novak during this time and called and told him he supported him. Don’t get this twisted folks.&quot;Another mentioned:&quot;He was making fun of Australia, bro.&quot;In the semifinal round at the 2025 US Open, Novak Djokovic will battle against the current World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz.Novak Djokovic opens up on defensive toughness in the match against Taylor FritzNovak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz at the 2025 US Open - Day 10 - Source: GettyThe four-time US Open winner, Novak Djokovic, reflected on his thoughts on his match against Fritz and highlighted his defensive skills and the latter's key areas after the match.&quot;I thought for my standards that I wasn't playing well. Taylor is a kind of player who, if you allow him to play, he's going to try to dictate, be aggressive, stay close to the line. I was just trying to survive, stay in the rally, make him play,&quot; Djokovic shared via the Olympics.At the 2025 US Open, Novak Djokovic is looking to register his record-extending 25th major title.