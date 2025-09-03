Novak Djokovic reveals exact reason why he was angry with chair umpire & US Open fans during tense Taylor Fritz battle

Novak Djokovic has defeated the World No. 4, Taylor Fritz, in the quarterfinal round of the 2025 US Open tournament. The former revealed why he had exchanged words with the chair umpire, as he had encountered disruptive cheers and applause from the crowd, which affected his game.

Djokovic is the winner of 100 ATP Tour-level singles titles and is widely considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time. During his US Open run, the Serbian defeated four players, including former World No. 8 and British player Cameron Norrie, and former World No. 21 and German player Jan-Lennard Struff, to reach the quarterfinal round.

In his next round, Djokovic locked horns with Taylor Fritz, the winner of ten ATP Tour singles titles, and defeated him with a concluding set score of 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4. During the match, Djokovic's game was affected by loud cheers from the crowd, which led him to exchange words with the chair umpire, Damien Dumusois. He explained what happened during the match as per Sportklub, via Punto de Break:

"There were times between serves when people wouldn't let me continue, shouting, cheering, and applauding. They went too far at times, and that bothered me, but even more so when the chair umpire took fifteen minutes to call them out. From the moment he did, everything improved. I didn't pressure Dumosois for fun, but because I should have done my job first."

In the 2025 US Open semifinal round, Novak Djokovic will face World No. 2 and the Spanish rising star, Carlos Alcaraz.

Novak Djokovic reflects on his next major challenge at the 2025 US Open

During his US Open quarterfinal press conference, Novak Djokovic reflected on his thoughts on his upcoming match with Carlos Alcaraz. Furthermore, he shared his mindset on physical recovery and fitness to play the next crucial match.

"Well, it's not going to get easier. I tell you that. I'm going to try to take one day at a time. Really take care of my body. Try to relax and recover the next couple of days is really key for me to really get my body in shape. So, I just would really love to be fit enough to play potentially five sets with Carlos (Alcaraz). Normally, I like to play the big matches on a big stage." Djokovic said.

The Serbian has defeated Alcaraz in their last two matchups. The latter has advanced to the semifinal after defeating Jiri Lehecka with a set score of 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

