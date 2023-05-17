Tennis great Boris Becker offered words of encouragement to AC Milan following their recent defeat to Inter Milan.

On Tuesday, May 16, Inter Milan secured their spot in the UEFA Champions League final by defeating AC Milan 1-0 (3-0 on aggregate) in the second leg of their semifinal tie.

Boris Becker took to social media to express his unwavering support for AC Milan, despite their semi-final loss to Inter. He confidently stated that the team will undoubtedly bounce back and emerge even stronger than before.

"We will be back! Always stronger together! Sempre Milan!" Becker captioned his Instagram story.

Boris Becker's Instagram story

Milan now face a tough challenge in their quest to return to the competition next year as they have slipped to fifth position in the Serie A. Their primary focus will be on their three remaining league games, where they must overcome S.S. Lazio's four-point lead to secure fourth place.

Novak Djokovic hails Boris Becker as "one of the mentally strongest"

Novak Djokovic and Boris Becker at the 2016 French Open

In April 2022, Boris Becker was sentenced to jail in the UK for concealing assets and loans worth £2.5 million to evade paying his debts. After serving eight months in prison, Becker was released in December

He was subsequently deported from Great Britain and banned from returning to the country until October 2024.

Novak Djokovic and Becker worked together from 2013 to 2016. Following his victory over Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round of the 2023 Italian Open, the 22-time Grand Slam champion was questioned about his previous coach during a post-match press conference.

Reflecting on last year's events, Djokovic stated that he admired the retired tennis icon for standing tall after everything he went through.

"Boris is a dear friend, of course, my former coach. I've had amazing success in my career with him as a coach. He's one of the mentally strongest people I know," Djokovic said.

"Considering what he was going through in the last couple of years, coming out still walking tall and proudly, it's something that I admire. We all try to navigate through life in the best possible way. We all make mistakes," he added.

Djokovic further lauded Becker, saying that the six-time Grand Slam champion was respected throughout the sporting world for revolutionizing tennis.

"He's someone that's so respected by the tennis community and just the sports world in general. One of the most famous German athletes of all time, somebody that really revolutionized tennis as well. In Europe, worldwide as well. He was No. 1 in the world," he said.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes