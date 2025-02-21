Boris Becker drops 1-word reaction to Jannik Sinner being allowed to train amid doping ban

Boris Becker recently reacted to the news that Jannik Sinner has been allowed by the ITIA (International Tennis Integrity Agency) to train with his support staff during his devastating three-month suspension. However, there is a very important caveat to this aforementioned stipulation.

Sinner found himself in a tumultuous situation when he tested positive for Clostebol, a banned steroid, twice during the Indian Wells Masters last year. However, when he argued the source of contamination was bare-handed massages from his ex-physiotherapist, who used a healing spray containing the substance for a cut on his finger, the Italian was allowed to continue playing by the ITIA.

WADA (World Anti-Doing Agency) appealed the ITIA' s verdict to CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport), however, Jannik Sinner and WADA eventually came to a settlement with the World No. 1 being banned for three months from February 9 to May 4. Interestingly, the 23-year-old will be allowed to train with his team but there is a caveat to this rule. Former player and coach Vincenzo Santopadre spoke about this to Tennis Italiano, stating:

"As the ITIA explained to us, the suspended tennis player 'can train with his/her support staff, provided that he/she does not do so in a place connected to a national association, the ATP, the ITF, the WTA, the Grand Slams or an event covered by our regulations."

Boris Becker, who has defended Sinner amid the criticisms the Italian is facing, reacted to the news on X (formerly Twitter).

"Word."

Boris Becker shows support to Jannik Sinner as WADA General Counsel reveals a crucial detail about the Italian's doping case

Jannik Sinner - Source: Getty

WADA General Counsel Ross Wenzel revealed Jannik Sinner's case had scientific backing, proving that the 23-year-old didn't intentionally consume the substance. He also stated that WADA didn't give any preferential treatment to the Italian and his ban wasn't placed by considering the tennis calendar.

“This was a case that was a million miles away from doping. The scientific feedback that we received was that this could not be a case of intentional doping, including micro-dosing," Wenzel told BBC Sport.

Boris Becker reacted to the news and showed his support for Sinner while also lauding Carlos Alcaraz and Matteo Berrettini for expressing their views on the Italian's ban.

"Whoever is able to read the facts," the former World No. 1 wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Jannik Sinner was last seen in action at the 2025 Australian Open, where he successfully defended his title by beating Alexander Zverev in the final and win his third Grand Slam. The Italian will miss a few tournaments but he can make his comeback at the Italian Open in front of his home crowd.

