Boris Becker drops 2-word reaction to Emma Raducanu's impressive win over Amanda Anisimova at Miami Open

Emma Raducanu has claimed a stellar victory over Amanda Anisimova to continue her dream run at the 2025 Miami Open. The Brit also impressed Boris Becker with her remarkable display at the WTA 1000 event.

Months after beating Anisimova in straight sets at the Australian Open, Raducanu claimed a dominant 6-1, 6-3 win over the 23-year-old to advance to her maiden WTA 1000 quarterfinal. The Brit has also won four consecutive tour-level matches for the first time since her 2021 US Open triumph.

Following the clash, Boris Becker reacted to Emma Raducanu's victory in admiration.

"Word Emma," Becker posted.

Raducanu was also proud of herself for beating Anisimova, especially after the American's recent victory at the Qatar Open. Speaking in her post-match press conference, the 22-year-old acknowledged the difficulty of locking horns with a close friend but expressed satisfaction with her ability to set their friendship aside during the match.

"Yeah, I was very happy to have come through that match against Amanda. She's in really good form and won so many matches this year and won a Masters in a top 20," Raducanu said.

"So, yeah, I'm really proud of how I kind of from the first point was there for every ball, working really hard for the points and, yeah, to have come through that. And, again, it's not easy playing someone that you're pretty good friends with, but happy with how I kind of put that to one side on the court today," she added.

Furthermore, the Brit disclosed that she felt "physically confident" amid her Miami Open campaign. She also spoke about how grateful she was to be fully healthy after a prolonged period of injury struggles.

Emma Raducanu to lock horns with Jessica Pegula in Miami Open QF

Emma Raducanu and Jessica Pegula - Source: Getty

As she continues her quest for her maiden WTA 1000 title, Emma Raducanu will face a tough challenge against fourth seed Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Miami Open. Pegula defeated Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-3 to set up the blockbuster meeting with the Brit.

The showdown will mark the pair's third tour-level encounter, with both Raducanu and Pegula having claimed a win each. The Brit emerged victorious in their most recent encounter at the 2024 Eastbourne International, claiming a hard-fought 4-6, 7-6(6), 7-5 win.

If Emma Raducanu triumphs over Jessica Pegula in Miami, she will face Alexandra Eala or the winner between Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina in the semifinals of the WTA 1000 event.

