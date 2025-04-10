Boris Becker drops 4-word reaction to $75M-worth Luka Doncic crying after Dallas Mavericks' tribute

Boris Becker recently reacted to Luka Doncic getting emotional after receiving a heartfelt tribute from his former team, the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic was the talk of the sporting world earlier this year when he was surprisingly traded from the Mavericks to the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers.

The sporting world finally witnessed Doncic's homecoming as he faced his former side at their arena, the American Airlines Center. The $75 million-worth Slovenian (according to Celebrity Net Worth) used the match as the perfect opportunity to show the Mavericks what they had let go of as he scored a riveting 45 points to help his new side decimate the Mavericks 112-97.

Before the match, the American Airlines Center was filled with 'Hvala Zavse' shirts, meaning 'Thank you for everything,' and following the match, the Dallas Mavericks gave an emotional video tribute to Doncic, celebrating their bond over the seven years. The video left the 26-year-old in tears, who kept his head down and had a beautiful moment with all his teammates, and finally hugged LeBron James.

Tennis legend Boris Becker, who is a big fan of the NBA, shared the retweeted the video on his X (formerly Twitter) page and also added a four-word reaction to the moment.

"Raw emotions from Luka."

Interestingly, the German had reacted to Doncic staring at the Dallas Mavericks' GM, Nico Harrison, in what was the Slovenian's first match against his former side post the blockbuster trade. Becker had also reacted to Doncic making a big donation to the LA wildfire victims.

When Boris Becker lauded Luka Doncic for making a massive donation to the LA wildfire victims following his trade to the Lakers

Boris Becker - Source: Getty

On February 10, the Luka Doncic Foundation donated $500,000 to the LA wildfire victims and added a heartfelt message announcing his deed.

"It's been so sad to see and learn more about the damage from the wildfires since I landed in LA. I can't believe it and I feel for all the kids who lost their homes, schools, and the places where they used to play with all their friends. Today, my foundation is donating $500,000 to immediate recovery efforts. I am also committed to helping rebuild courts, playgrounds, and fields that were destroyed because every kid needs a safe place to play."

Boris Becker reshared the foundation's tweet, lauding the move.

"Word Luka."

Not only Donic, but Becker is also a fan of the LA Lakers superstar LeBron James. He celebrated the NBA legend clinching an unprecedented 50,000 points in the league.

