  "Boris Becker is an idiot"; "He's bitter" - Fans disagree with German's claim about Novak Djokovic's hopes of winning 25th Grand Slam title

"Boris Becker is an idiot"; "He's bitter" - Fans disagree with German's claim about Novak Djokovic's hopes of winning 25th Grand Slam title

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Published Sep 14, 2025 14:27 GMT
Novak Djokovic and Boris Becker
Novak Djokovic and Boris Becker

Boris Becker stated that Novak Djokovic has lost hope of winning his 25th Grand Slam title, prompting fans to disagree and call out the former player. Djokovic was, as usual, in his top form at the US Open, making it to the semifinals, but fell to eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.

Djokovic, the only player to achieve a triple Career Grand Slam and double Career Golden Masters, stands tied with Margaret Court for the most Major titles. But his pursuit of the 25th hasn't stopped yet. He missed out on a couple of tournaments this year to focus only on the four Grand Slams, but had tough luck in all.

After his US Open campaign ended at the hands of Alcaraz, Boris Becker claimed that the Serb has the least chances of winning a Grand Slam and has realistically given up on it.

"I think, now he’s admitted that he can’t realistically win a Grand Slam because of his age and the strength of the youngsters," Becker said, via Trapped in Sports.

Fans on Reddit were not pleased with Becker's opinion on the 24-time Major champion's game, and called his take 'pointless'.

"Another day another pointless take by one of the talking-out-of-their-arse Big 3 (McEnroe, Mouratoglou and Becker)," wrote a fan.
Another fan spoke in the same line, not ready to believe the Serb has given up.

"If he has to beat Sinner and Alcaraz B2B it's like 1% chance, but he is literally better than anyone else. Why would he give up."

Another Reddit user joined forces and wrote:

"Do I think he can do it? No. Do I think he has "given up hopes"? Also no."
A fan also noted that Becker had something like that to say because Novak Djokovic didn't hire him as his coach.

"He’s bitter that novak isn’t employing him anymore. Tell the criminal to shut up," a fan commented.

Another fan expressed:

"Becker is an idiot then."

How does Novak Djokovic's remaining season look?

Djokovic at the 2025 US Open - Day 13 - Source: Getty
Djokovic at the 2025 US Open - Day 13

Novak Djokovic has mindfully skipped some tour-level events in between the Grand Slam outings to be at his best form. After the US Open, the Serb hasn't announced whether he would participate in the Asian Hardcourt swing.

However, Djokovic has entered the star-studded roster of the Six King Slams, slated to begin on October 15, 2025. He will also play in the indoor Hellenic Championships, scheduled for the first week of November.

