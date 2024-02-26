Boris Becker reacts to Liverpool winning Carabao Cup after beating Chelsea

German tennis legend Boris Becker reacted to Liverpool winning the Carabao Cup in a dramatic final over Chelsea on Sunday, February 25.

Liverpool clinched the Cup in the dying moments of extra-time in a thoroughly riveting final at Wembley Stadium. Captain fantastic Virgil van Dijk broke the deadlock three minutes from the final whistle in the second half of extra time, sealing an emotional victory for everybody involved.

The win was especially special for the team, who fought tooth and nail for their manager Jurgen Klopp, who is due to leave the club at the end of the season.

Boris Becker was among the millions to react to the game afterward, taking to his Instagram account to share a picture of the winning team alongside a caption that read:

"YNWA."

Boris Becker reacts to Liverpool's thrilling triumph in the Carabao Cup over Chelsea

"YNWA" is the abbreviation for the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone' by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein who composed it in 1945 for a Broadway musical.

The song was officially never written for the Reds but became synonymous with their fans in the 1960s. It has been adopted as their official club anthem ever since.

Other football teams including the likes of Celtic and Borussia Dortmund also play the song before their home games.

Boris Becker once professed his love for Bayern Munich

Boris Becker at the 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards - Getty Images

Tennis legend Boris Becker famously conceded his love for German football giants Bayern Munich during an interview with CNN back in 2009.

He asserted that he loves football as much as he loves tennis, and even conceded that it was the former that he started playing first during his childhood in Germany.

"Football is as much of a love as tennis," Becker was quoted as saying.

"I am a big fan of Bayern and have been for years. I've actually been on the advisory board for ten years. Every German kid, before they walk and before they can talk, they love their football. It is similar story for me. Before I was a tennis player I was a football player," Becker added.

When questioned about his favorite players to have donned the Bayern Munich jersey, Becker reminisced about the good old days of Gerd Muller and Franz Beckenbauer.

"We'll have to start with "The Kaiser", Franz Beckenbauer. He was obviously the captain of the team, and a World Cup winner, but he also won lots of national and international awards. So he was the standout. But you also had Gerd Muller, Sepp Maier, many superstars. Until now it was the most prominent club in the country. Since the 1970s it was the most successful, the richest and had the biggest fan base. Munich is the club you want to root for," Becker concluded.