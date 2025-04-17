Boris Becker throws Novak Djokovic’s name into trophy debate after $75M-worth ex-soccer star boasts about Real Madrid’s awards

Boris Becker didn’t hold back when it came to defending Novak Djokovic’s legacy, stepping into a debate to spotlight the Serb’s astonishing trophy collection. When soccer icon Rio Ferdinand challenged fans to find a better trophy cabinet than the one featuring 17 Ballons d'Or at Real Madrid’s museum, Becker fired back with a powerful reminder.

Ferdinand, now a soccer pundit, shared a photo on X of the Real Madrid museum's jaw-dropping Ballon d'Or showcase. The image displayed 17 Ballon d’Or awards belonging to Real Madrid legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric. The collection also had the only Super Ballon d’Or in history, awarded to Alfredo Di Stefano in 1989.

The picture was from Real Madrid’s trophy room at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The Spanish caption on the display case - "17 Balones de Oro y el único Súper Balón de Oro de la historia del fútbol" - translates to "17 Golden Balls and the only Super Golden Ball in football history."

Ferdinand, who is estimated to be worth $75 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), proudly captioned the image with a simple challenge.

"Find me a better trophy cabinet…" he wrote.

Becker, who coached Novak Djokovic from 2014 to 2016 and was instrumental in securing six of the Serb's Grand Slam titles, reposted Ferdinand’s tweet with a cheeky message:

"Have you seen Novak’s…#justsaying."

The German tennis legend wasn't exaggerating. Djokovic’s cabinet is overflowing with 99 career singles titles, including 24 Grand Slam trophies, a record 40 ATP Masters 1000 wins, seven year-end championships, and yes, an Olympic gold medal.

When Boris Becker compared Novak Djokovic to the likes of Lionel Messi, LeBron James, and Tom Brady

In Picture: Novak Djokovic and Boris Becker during the 2016 French Open (Source: Getty)

Boris Becker compared Novak Djokovic to sporting greats like Lionel Messi, LeBron James, and Tom Brady, saying the Serb great belongs among the world’s elite athletes. Speaking on Eurosport Germany’s Tennis Podcast in November 2023, Becker praised Djokovic as not just the best tennis player, but the top sportsman overall.

"Maybe you have to look at it more generally and he's not just the best tennis player at the moment, but the best sportsman. I want to compare him to a Lionel Messi, a LeBron James and a Tom Brady," Becker said.

"For me, that's the category Novak is in because all these athletes are dominating or have dominated their sport even in their mid or late thirties," he added.

Boris Becker also expressed hope that the Serb will continue playing for years to come, seeing him as a role model for younger generations.

