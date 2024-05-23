"Bravo!!!" - Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena gushes over Serb's "tenacity" as he wins first match as a 37-year-old on his birthday at Geneva Open

Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena Djokovic reacted to the Serb winning his match at the Geneva Open. She also praised his tenacity as he won his first match as a 37-year-old.

The World No.1 celebrated his 37th birthday in Switzerland and is currently competing at the Geneva Open, where he won his second-round match 6-3, 6-3 against Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann.

Following the match on Wednesday, Djokovic made a post on his Instagram handle, appreciating his fans for the love shown to him, while also expressing his joy at being able to seal a win on his birthday.

“That was definitely a unique birthday celebration. I’ve received so much love from all of you and sealed it with a W. Love for me, win for you! See you again tomorrow. Same office, older guy” He said

His wife Jelena commented on the post, applauding his performance against the German and admiring his tenacity.

“Bravo! Love your tenacity! let's goooo “ - she captioned

This is the first time the Serb is competing at the Geneva Open, and it will serve as a build-up tournament as he prepares to begin his title defense at the 2024 French Open on Sunday, (May 26). After beating Hanfmann, he will be up against either sixth seed Tallon Griekspoor or Denis Shapovalov in his third quarterfinal of the ongoing season.

The match is currently suspended, with the scoreline reading 7-6(7), 3-3 in favor of Shapovalov.

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena sends a message to him on 37th birthday

Djokovic and his wife at the Laureus Awards in Madrid

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena had a heartfelt birthday message for her husband on Instagram. She posted a video of the couple being seated, with the caption reading:

“Happy birthday to the silly, goofy, tireless daddy with a heart as big as the universe it’s not that you’re ours, but you really are the best WE LOVE YOU”.

Novak Djokovic married his wife Jelena in 2014, and the couple have two children, Stefan and Tara.

The World No. 1 hasn't had the most impressive 2024 season so far by his standards, with 13 wins out of 18 matches. He is yet to win a title this year, with his best performances being reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open and the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Djokovic has also endured some disappointing results in recent months that include third-round eliminations at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Italian Open.

