Miomir Kecmanovic lashed out at the chair umpire as a controversial call went in favor of his opponent Jack Draper at the Adelaide International.

Kecmanovic locked horns with Jack Draper on Wednesday (January 10) following his victory over Mackenzie McDonald in the first round.

The Serb was in control of the match as he won a tight first set 7-5. He was on course to win the match in the second set but Kecmanovic could not capitalize on two match points as Draper fought back and won the set.

Kecmanovic was still in the driver's seat as he led 4-1 in the third set. However, he squandered his lead as the Brit took the final set to a tie-break.

The controversy erupted in the third set tie-break when the score stood at 5-5 and Draper was awarded a point after a rally. The Brit now stood at match point.

Kecmanovic, however, believed that during one of Draper's shots, the ball passed through the net. He argued his case before the umpire but the umpire was firm in her decision and did not retract it.

Kecmanovic reacted strongly to the call and refused to continue the match, asking the umpire to call the match official.

"Call somebody! I am not gonna play. Call somebody right now. No I am done. Stop talking to me right now and call somebody. The ball went under the net," Kecmanovic can be heard saying in the video.

Expand Tweet

The Serb saved two match points post the controversy before faltering on the third as Draper prevailed 5-7, 7-6(9), 7-6(7) in a match that lasted 3 hours and 39 minutes. Draper advanced to the quarterfinals in Adelaide and will now face top seed Tommy Paul.

How has Miomir Kecmanovic fared in the season so far?

Miomir Kecmanovic at the 2023 Davis Cup

Miomir Kecmanovic started his season with a win against Taro Daniel at the Hong Kong Open, defeating him 6-3, 6-2.

However, he lost to Frances Tiafoe in the second round. The American overpowered Kecmanovic in the first set as he took a 4-1 lead and was able to close the set with relative ease.

The Serb saved three set points in the second set to take it to a tie-break. In the end, Tiafoe proved to be too strong as the American won 6-3, 7-6(4).

Kecmanovic then played at the Adelaide International. He eased past his first-round opponent, Mackenzie McDonald, in straight sets.

The Serb bowed out in the second round after an exhilarating match against Jack Draper, which was marred by a controversial decision going in the Brits's favor.

Miomir Kecmanovic is set to play at the 2024 Australian Open, which will begin on January 14.