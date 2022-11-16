"Can we please just play tennis this year, thanks!" - Rennae Stubbs reacts to reports of Novak Djokovic being granted visa to play in 2023 Australian Open

Rennae Stubbs, a former Australian tennis player, has reacted to reports of Novak Djokovic being granted a visa to compete in the 2023 Australian Open.

Following his refusal to take a COVID-19 vaccination, Djokovic was deported from Australia in January 2022, just before the Australian Open began. The deportation also carried a three-year visa ban.

However, according to widespread reports on Tuesday, the Australian government is set to overturn the three-year ban imposed on the former World No. 1.

Rennae Stubbs took to social media to share her thoughts on the subject, stating her happiness at the news of the tournament's record champion being included in the draw next year.

"The @AustralianOpen will have 9 time champ @DjokerNole in the draw! Thank god! Can we please just play tennis this year, thanks!" Stubbs tweeted.

The 35-year-old is currently competing in the 2022 ATP Finals and has already won his first group match against Stefanos Tsitsipas. The former World No. 1 will next lock horns with Russian Andrey Rublev on Wednesday.

"I'm aware of the possibility to make history again, it's a great pleasure and honor" - Novak Djokovic eyes Roger Federer's ATP Finals record

Novak Djokovic pictured in a press conference at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships.

Five-time ATP Finals champion Novak Djokovic trails only Roger Federer (who has a record six titles) in the year-ending championships. The Serb, who has not won a title at the event since 2015, has a strong chance of matching the Swiss maestro's record this year.

During a post-match press conference following his victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 21-time Grand Slam winner was asked if equaling Federer's record would "motivate" him to win the tournament. He responded positively, stating that making sports history is always a big motivation for him and that it is a "great pleasure and honor" to be in that position.

"Well, of course, I'm aware of it. Making history of this sport is always a big motivational factor for me," Djokovic said, adding, "I mean, doesn't maybe necessarily affect the whole approach to the specific match because I'm experienced enough and I know myself well and what I need to do in order to prepare for my next challenge and next opponent."

"But of course I'm aware of the possibility to make history again. It's a great pleasure and honor to be in that position. So it does motivate me and inspire me to play even better tennis," he continued.

