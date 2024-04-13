Casper Ruud expressed his amazement at Novak Djokovic’s record-breaking Monte-Carlo Masters campaign ahead of their semifinal clash.

Ruud and Djokovic will lock horns for a spot in the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Saturday, April 13. The former is through to the final four with victories over Alejandro Tabilo, Hubert Hurkacz, and Ugo Humbert. This is the Norwegian’s seventh Masters 1000 semifinal.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic defeated Roman Safiullin, Lorenzo Musetti, and Alex de Minaur to reach a staggering 77th semifinal at the Masters 1000 level. The Serb thus created a new record, surpassing Rafael Nadal, who has made 76 such appearances.

About the World No.1’s phenomenal feat, Casper Ruud said:

"I just heard after the match that it is his 77th semifinal in the Masters 1000 so you can imagine what a crazy.. yeah, not bad. I can’t even find the words to describe it," he said in his on-court interview after the Monte-Carlo Masters quarterfinal.

Ruud added that he would maintain a laid-back approach going into the clash against the legend of the sport while trying to bank on his friends’ support. The 25-year-old's yet to win a set against the Serb, having come up short in each of their five clashes so far.

"So I’m gonna do my best, kinda David against Goliath. I’m gonna play just loose, happy. I have some Norwegian friends here that are gonna come and hopefully cheer me on and I’m gonna enjoy the match," the former World No. 2 said.

"Not gonna call Novak Djokovic vulnerable" - Casper Ruud on Serb's wavering form ahead of Monte-Carlo Masters SF

Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud's most recent meeting was in the 2023 French Open final

Casper Ruud also touched upon Novak Djokovic's below-par performance in his quarterfinal against Alex de Minaur.

While the Serb got the job done in straight sets (7-5, 6-4), he looked rather out of sorts on the court. In the second set, he and de Minaur traded six consecutive breaks of serve before the former clinched a decisive break in the final game.

"I watched a little bit of the match. Seemed like a tough one," Casper Ruud said in the on-court interview.

The three-time Grand Slam finalist, however, expressed caution despite Monte-Carlo Masters being Novak Djokovic’s least successful Masters 1000 event – he has won the title twice (2013, 2015).

"Not gonna call him vulnerable just because of that. But I guess this is the Masters 1000 where he had less success in his career even though he’s won it twice. I’d like to have those numbers as well," he said.

Ruud, who is through to his second Monte-Carlo Masters semifinal, is chasing his maiden Masters title. The Serb, meanwhile, is in pursuit of a record-extending 41st title in the category. He is also looking for the ‘Triple Career Golden Masters’ honor, having won each of the remaining Masters 1000 tournaments at least thrice.

The winner will face either Jannik Sinner or two-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final on Sunday.

