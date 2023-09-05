Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev’s late-night finish at the US Open with Carlos Alcaraz waiting to know his last-eight opponent after an early finish has been condemned by Rennae Stubbs.

Sinner and Zverev were locked in an intense fourth-round battle on Monday, September 4. The latter eventually came out on the top, defeating the 2022 quarterfinalist 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in a thrilling contest.

Despite the extreme New York heat and struggles with cramps and exhaustion, both players fought tooth and nail until the end. The clash lasted four hours and 41 minutes and concluded past 1:30 am.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz, who Alexander Zverev will face in the quarterfinals, had the luxury of unwinding and recovering. He booked his spot in the last eight earlier in the day with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win over Matteo Arnaldi.

The considerable difference in the timings of both matches did not sit well with Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs. She hinted at the players being at a disadvantage in their quarterfinal due to the scheduling, and called the sport “brutal” as a result.

“Alcaraz in bed sleeping and these guys are both dying out there!! This sport is brutal when your schedule isn’t the same,” Stubbs said on social media.

Expand Tweet

This isn't the first time that tennis players have dealt with unfavorable timings. Several tournaments have come under fire in recent times for persistent scheduling issues.

Jannik Sinner misses out on US Open quarterfinal repeat vs Carlos Alcaraz as Alexander Zverev advances

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 US Open

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz’s 2022 US Open quarterfinal was one for the ages. The eventual champion outlasted Sinner in five sets [6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3] despite being a match point down in the fourth.

The thrillinhg contest lasted five hours and 14 minutes, and concluded at 2:50 am, setting the record for the latest-ever finish in the tournament's history.

The young rivals were headed for yet another quarterfinal classic in the ongoing 2023 edition as well. However, 2020 US Open runner-up Alexander Zverev spoiled the party and handed Jannik Sinner his sixth consecutive five-setter loss at a Grand Slam.

Zverev and Alcaraz are now set for a sixth clash in their budding rivalry. The World No. 1, who has previously admitted that the German a tough opponent to tackle, trails 3-2 in their head-to-head.

Currently ranked 12th in the world, Zverev will hope to capitalize on his history against the Spaniard and advance further into the tournament. He is aiming for his maiden Grand Slam title as well as a spot in the top 10 of the ATP rankings.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz, who is in pursuit of his third Grand Slam title and second of the year, will hope to level the head-to-head with the former World No. 2.

The winner of this contest will take on either Daniil Medvedev or Andrey Rublev in the semifinals.