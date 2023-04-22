Carlos Alcaraz tipped Novak Djokovic as his biggest competition for the upcoming ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Madrid and Rome, despite the Serb's slow start to the clay court season.

Alcaraz made strong strides in his title defense at the Barcelona Open as he reached the semifinals of the event after defeating compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in straight sets, 7-6(5), 6-4 on Friday, April 21.

The World No. 2 was happy with his level of play in the decisive moments during his match against Fokina, despite the challenging conditions he encountered.

"Today the conditions were difficult, but I think I played a great game, both him and me. The difference was in the small details, I took advantage of them and that was the key to the game," Carlos Alcaraz said in his post-match press conference.

He was then asked whether he considered Novak Djokovic to be the favorite for the remainder of the clay court season in the absence of Rafael Nadal. Alcaraz refrained from naming the Serb as his biggest rival for clay court heroics because of other great players who excel on clay.

"I couldn't tell you if he is the biggest rival, because in the end there are players who play very well on the ground and who are great players on the ground," he said.

However, Carlos Alcaraz did acknowledge the World No. 1 as his "main rival" for the Masters events in Madrid and Rome, as he expected Djokovic to bounce back strongly from his early exits at the Monte-Carlo Masters and Srpska Open.

"Djokovic is Djokovic even though he lost in the round of 16 in Monte Carlo and the quarterfinals in Banja Luka: he can reach Madrid and win it, he can get to Rome and win, so we have him there as the main rival, but obviously there are great players who are up to Nole on clay," he added.

I don't have more chances to win with Jannik Sinner out, says Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Miami Open

Jannik Sinner was forced to pull out of his quarterfinal match against Lorenzo Musetti at the Barcelona Open due to an illness.

When asked whether Sinner's withdrawal from the tournament was causing him to breathe a sigh of relief, Carlos Alcaraz replied in the negative. He stated that the remaining players in the draw all posed a tough challenge for the title.

"Not at all. I'm suffering, in the last two games I've suffered and tomorrow I'll also have a great battle. I don't think I have more chances to win the title with Sinner out, the players who are present are great players and they can beat me perfectly. We are focused on what comes," he said.

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Daniel Evans in the semifinals of the Barcelona Open on Saturday, April 22.

