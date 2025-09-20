Andy Roddick has shared his candid take on Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu's mixed doubles partnership at the 2025 US Open. The American made the remarks while discussing Alcaraz's doubles skills during the Laver Cup.Alcaraz and Raducanu formed the most talked about pairing for the new mixed doubles format at this year's New York Major. However, despite the buzz, the duo suffered a 4-2, 4-2 loss to Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper in their opening match. With the Spaniard set to partner with Jakub Mensik for Team Europe's doubles match on Day 1 of the Laver Cup, Roddick shared his thoughts on the format in an episode of his 'Served' podcast.Andy Roddick said that it was very beneficial for the promotion of the doubles format to have Carlos Alcaraz take part in the opening doubles match at the event in San Francisco.&quot;The exposure of doubles, everything that I've heard for the last 20 years is we have to get eyeballs on doubles. That's the priority. And if that's the priority, then it was mission accomplished at at at the US Open. This is another place where doubles is absolutely showcased and it matters for the overall event in a big way, which is why opening doubles match. Who are we putting out there? The No. 1 player in the world, Carlos Alcaraz. Great,&quot; Roddick said.The American's co-host Jon Wertheim then brought up the World No. 1's partnership with Emma Raducanu, describing their campaign as a &quot;good effort.&quot; However, Roddick wasn't as impressed, asserting that the duo simply wanted to &quot;flirt for an hour.&quot;&quot;Looking forward to seeing him play. We saw him play mixed doubles. All right, you know, it's a good good effort. This is a little bit...,&quot; Wertheim said.&quot;I mean, it was. They were, they just wanted to flirt for an hour. Like, what are we doing here? I said it. Whatever. I don't care. I don't care,&quot; Roddick responded.Carlos Alcaraz does have doubles experience outside of his partnership with Emma Raducanu, having formed a high-profile partnership with Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and reached the quarterfinals. Additionally, the Spaniard found success with Casper Ruud at last year's Laver Cup, beating Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 7-6(6) en route to Team Europe's victory.Andy Roddick and Andre Agassi joke about Carlos Alcaraz being 'overrated'Carlos Alcaraz and Andre Agassi - Source: GettyIn a recent appearance on Andy Roddick's 'Served' podcast, Andre Agassi said that the prospect of facing Carlos Alcaraz would likely strike a note of alarm for other ATP players on tour.&quot;Every time you see Alcaraz's name on the draw or next to you, it just kind of makes everything in your body tense up a little bit. You know what I mean?&quot; Agassi said.However, Roddick joked that the Spaniard was unlikely to see much success moving forward and hilariously called him &quot;overrated.&quot; Agassi joined in by disclosing that he had teased Alcaraz about needing to improve his athleticism.&quot;I mean I don't know. I don't think he's going to be very good from here on out. It's like, I mean (he is) so overrated, so overrated. He can't, he has no variety. You'll be fine,&quot; Roddick joked.&quot;I told him when I saw him earlier, Alcaraz, I said, 'You know, listen, man. I mean, for whatever it's worth, I know you're the enemy here, and I can't coach you and stuff, but you got to work on your athleticism a little bit,'&quot; Agassi chimed in.Andre Agassi's sarcastic comment to Carlos Alcaraz comes as no surprise, since they are competing on opposite sides at the Laver Cup. While Agassi has replaced John McEnroe as the captain for Team World, Alcaraz headlines Team Europe's lineup for the event.