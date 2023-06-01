Denis Shapovalov has made his admiration for Carlos Alcaraz known ahead of their 2023 French Open R3 clash.

Alcaraz, a favorite to win the French Open trophy, is aiming for his 11th career title and his second Grand Slam at the ongoing event. The Spaniard successfully conquered Japan’s Taro Daniel 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday, May 31. His next hurdle in the title pursuit is former World No. 10 Shapovalov.

Shapovalov booked the Round-of-32 spot with a victory over Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. After his win, the Canadian spoke about his upcoming battle with World No. 1 Alcaraz. He expressed his admiration for the over-achieving 20-year-old and commended him for the way he was dealing with the limelight.

“He's not in an easy spot being No. 1,” Shapovalov said in his press conference.

“I respect Alcaraz a lot because he's been able to deal with the noise very well thus far,” he added. “I’m a huge, huge fan of his. I think he wears the shirt on his sleeve really well. I think he's a great guy. He's super humble for achieving what he has at such a young age.”

The 24-year-old noted that Carlos Alcaraz was enjoying the attention – whereas most players crumble under such pressure of expectations.

“He's not just handling it. He's really enjoying being in that situation, you know, which I don't think everybody really does,” he said.

Shapovalov cited the young Spaniard as an inspiration in that regard.

“So, it's just something I've had to kind of learn to -- or learning still, not to focus too much on the results,” he admitted.

"I'll give it my all" – Denis Shapovalov on the upcoming Carlos Alcaraz match-up at French Open 2023

Denis Shapovalov to face Carlos Alcaraz at French Open 2023

Speaking about the thrilling French Open challenge against title favorite Carlos Alcaraz, Denis Shapovalov admitted that it would be a tough battle, especially due to the 20-year-old’s claycourt prowess.

“It's going to be a challenge. It's going to be a tough battle. Obviously, he's a great player, especially on clay courts, obviously everywhere, but especially on clay courts. Three out of five is not going to be easy against him, but I'm looking forward to it,” he said. “I'll give it my all. I'll see how it is. It's nice to put yourself in these situations.”

The 24-year-old, who had to withdraw from the 2023 Italian Open due to knee discomfort, stated that he had no expectations going into Roland Garros.

“Honestly, going into this tournament, I didn't really know what to expect. I was barely playing any tennis, just trying to see how the knee is this week and try to play as much as possible,” he said.

Despite the niggle, the Canadian has managed to produce his best result so far at the claycourt slam as he awaits Carlos Alcaraz in the third round on Friday, June 2.

“Here, I am making my best result at the French, so maybe I should practice less,” Shapovalov joked.

Although the two players haven’t faced each other before, they are expected to be accustomed to each other’s playing styles, having practiced together during the 2023 Barcelona Open.

