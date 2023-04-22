"Stop being so entitled" - Carlos Alcaraz fans enraged by woman seen harassing teenager for selfies and autographs

Carlos Alcaraz’s fans are enraged by the inconsiderate behavior of a woman seen harassing him as he stepped out of the car in a video.
Tennis stars are hounded for autographs everywhere they go, some by fans and some looking to sell autographed objects online to make a quick buck.
Alcaraz gained massive popularity due to a brilliant 2022 season that saw him finish the year with the year-end ATP No. 1 trophy, being the youngest man to do so. Currently in his home country for the 2023 Barcelona Open, fans of the 19-year-old flock to him wherever he goes.
A video has surfaced on social media showing a woman getting too close to the Spanish teenager, asking for a selfie as he gets out of a car and tries to retrieve his kit from the trunk. A few others surrounded him, asking for autographs, with one seen holding a tennis racquet for the World No. 2 to sign.
Carlos Acaraz’s fans were angered by the behavior of these people in the video. They spoke up in the 19-year-old’s defense, stating he is a human too, and fans should not be so entitled and learn to respect personal space.
Some of them also opined that fans should only wait for photographs and autographs after matches and practice sessions and leave the players alone at other times.
“This video is actually making me angry. Some fans need to stop being so entitled and expect overworked professional athletes - especially literal teenagers - to be available for them at any given time and place. Also, a little courtesy goes a long way…,” wrote a tennis analyst.
Fans were infuriated by just watching the video, in which it appeared as though Alcaraz was politely saying no to the woman. They also added that they would be embarrassed to behave this way.
“I've never understood the impulse in adults to invade another adult's space to get a picture without asking. Like, you are a full-grown adult. Aren't you embarrassed? You know people can see you, right?” wrote another.
“In addition to being a tennis player, I'm a tennis fan” - Carlos Alcaraz on Rafael Nadal’s absence from tour
Carlos Alcaraz was saddened to see his idol and compatriot, Rafael Nadal, pull out of the 2023 Madrid Masters after missing the 2023 Monte Carlo Masters and the 2023 Barcelona Open.
“In addition to being a tennis player, I'm a tennis fan. Seeing the best players in the world unable to compete in these tournaments is a shame,” Carlos Alcaraz said.
“Not having Rafa in the tournaments and not learning from him is a shame; I wish him a speedy recovery, and hopefully, we can enjoy his tennis soon," he added.
The World No. 2 is just one match away from defending his Barcelona title after defeating Britain’s Dan Evans 6-2, 6-2 in the semi-final. On Sunday, he will be up against World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.