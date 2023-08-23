"Carlos Alcaraz has gotten bigger this year" - Andre Agassi's ex-coach revisits meeting with the World No. 1 at Cincinnati 2023

Brad Gilbert recently took to social media to reminisce about running into Carlos Alcaraz last week at the Cincinnati Open. The American, who coached Andre Agassi between 1994 and 2002, remarked that the 20-year-old had buffed up quite a bit from the last time they had met.

The famous coach also revealed that the Spaniard had admittedly struggled to cope with the scorching weather in Cincinnati all week.

"Had a nice conversation today with escape from Alcaraz and the mosquito JCF, one thing for sure, Carlos Alcaraz has gotten bigger this year we were eye to eye and up close looks even stronger, and he said 1st time ever he had experienced hot day in Cincy..." Gilbert wrote on social media.

Expand Tweet

Gilbert then claimed that although Alcaraz found the conditions to be unbearable, he himself thought it was just a 'normal day' in Cincinnati — which is notorious for its extreme heat at this time of the year.

"He told me been to Cincy 3 times never had hot day there, I told him been I’ve been there many times in Cincy weather was like that all week in the 90’s with high humidity Sunday was more a normal day there from the past."

Expand Tweet

Carlos Alcaraz looking to shake off Cincinnati loss ahead of US Open 2023

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz pose during the 2023 Cincinnati Open trophy ceremony

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz were both visibly struggling with the heat in the Cincinnati final. While the Serb suffered a heatstroke in the opening set, the Spaniard himself couldn't play his best game in the first two sets.

The latter even failed to convert a match point in the second-set tiebreaker, which gave his opponent a new lease of life in the match.

Eventually, the match reached a fever pitch in the deciding set, as both players had adjusted to the conditions and played arguably the best set on the men's tour in 2023. Djokovic, however, could bank on his experience and played focussed tennis to overcome the 20-year-old 5-7, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4) in a tussle that lasted nearly four hours.

Alcaraz will now be looking to physically recover from his excruciating week in Cincinnati, where he played five three-set matches. Hopefully, he will be in good shape for the upcoming US Open, which begins later this month.

The Spaniard won the New York Slam last year and will, therefore, be defending 2,000 ATP rankings points at the tournament.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis