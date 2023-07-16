"Carlos Alcaraz is that guy fr" - Naomi Osaka praises Spaniard’s 2nd set comeback against Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expressed her admiration for Carlos Alcaraz, who staged a remarkable comeback against Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships final on Sunday, July 16.

Alcaraz, the 20-year-old Spanish sensation, was playing in his first Wimbledon final against the defending champion and World No. 2 Djokovic. The latter was chasing his eighth title at the All England Club and his record-extending 24th Grand Slam crown. The match was billed as a clash of generations and a potential changing of the guard in men’s tennis.

The first set was an easy win for the Serb, 6-1. The second set was a tight affair, with both players holding their serves until the tie-break, where Alcaraz prevailed 7-6(8).

The third set seemed to be going the same way. Alcaraz showed his fighting spirit and broke Djokovic with some stunning winners, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Osaka, who withdrew from the Australian Open earlier this year citing mental health issues, was among the millions of fans watching the thrilling final on TV. The Japanese took to Twitter during the match to praise Alcaraz’s performance.

"Alcaraz is that guy for real," Osaka wrote on Twitter.

Naomi Osaka has been active on social media lately, sharing her thoughts on various topics and interacting with her fans. Osaka recently welcomed her baby daughter with her longtime boyfriend and rapper, Cordae.

The American rapper made the big announcement during a concert, sharing the news of their daughter's arrival and revealing her name, Shai.

Carlos Alcaraz stuns Novak Djokovic, wins the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon 2023

Carlos Alcaraz has pulled off one of the biggest upsets in tennis history by defeating Novak Djokovic in a thrilling five-set Wimbledon final on Sunday. The 20-year-old Spaniard beat the defending champion 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in four hours and 12 minutes.

Alcaraz, the World No. 1 and US Open champion, claimed his second Grand Slam title and his first at the All England Club. The Spaniard stunned Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3, in the semifinal on Friday, July 14. He showed his fighting spirit and flair throughout the match, winning over the crowd with his dazzling shots.

Djokovic was aiming for his record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title (with Roger Federer) and 24th Grand Slam crown. But he was stunned by Alcaraz’s resilience and flair. The Serbian star had won all of his previous tiebreaks at the 2023 Wimbledon but lost a crucial one to Alcaraz in the second set.

The match was a classic clash of generations and styles, with Novak Djokovic’s experience and consistency against Carlos Alcaraz’s power and creativity. The crowd on Centre Court was treated to some spectacular rallies and shots from both players, who received a standing ovation at the end.

