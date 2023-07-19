Carlos Alcaraz has expressed his desire to embrace the challenge of competing against Novak Djokovic on more occasions, following the Spaniard's triumph at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Alcaraz secured his second Grand Slam title on July 16, defeating Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in a four-hour and 42-minute long thriller. With his win, the 20-year-old denied the seven-time Wimbledon champion the opportunity to equal Bjorn Borg and Roger Federer as the only players to have won five consecutive titles at the grasscourt Major.

With the title win, the World No. 1 also prevented the Serb from drawing level with Margaret Court's record for the most Grand Slam singles titles (24) and Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles.

In an interview with El Pais, Carlos Alcaraz was asked whether he expected Novak Djokovic, at the age of 36, to the challenge him consistently on the Tour going forward.

The World No. 1 acknowledged the heightened competition he anticipated as a result of his recent success and emphasized that his primary focus was on the 23-time Grand Slam champion, whom he still regarded as the best.

"I know that now everyone will want to beat me and that’s nice, but at the same time I’m keeping my eye on Novak. I would love to play against him many more times, because it is a tremendous challenge and I still consider him to be the best," he said.

Alcaraz admitted that beating the Serb once would not be enough to feel like he had surpassed the best in the sport.

"I have always admired him, I have watched countless videos of him to learn. It’s not enough to win one game to change that, so I have to do it more times," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz: "As long as Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are playing, there'll be no change of era"

Carlos Alcaraz defeated the Serb in the Wimbledon 2023 final

Carlos Alcaraz's title win at Wimbledon 2023 marked the end of Novak Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at SW19. Furthermore, the Spaniard's triumph put an to the dominant reign of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Djokovic and Andy Murray at the grass court Major. Alcaraz became the first champion at Wimbledon outside of the Big 4 since Lleyton Hewitt in 2002.

When asked whether his victory at SW19 signalled the start of a new era in tennis, the 20-year-old contended that as long as Nadal and Djokovic remained active players, there would be no change of era.

"I don't think so, I don't think so because as long as Rafa and Djokovic are playing and are active there will be no change of era. In a few years, when they retire and don't play anymore, the debate may come up again. Now it's not the moment. I have won for myself and my team, not to start an era," he told Marca.

Alcaraz retained his World No. 1 ranking after his victory at Wimbledon 2023. The Spaniard is set to compete at the 2023 Hopman Cup next, teaming up with compatriot Rebeka Masarova. The 20-year-old will take on Belgians David Goffin and Elise Mertens on July 21.

