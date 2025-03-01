Carlos Alcaraz makes honest admission about relying on 'help' from his family to cope with fame at a young age

Carlos Alcaraz has opened up about his method of dealing with fame at a young age with his family's aid. The Spaniard, who achieved stardom after his impressive accomplishments as a teenager, disclosed that he didn't allow the attention to have an impact on his personality.

Following his quarterfinal exit at the Qatar Open, Alcaraz has touched down in Puerto Rico for his high-profile exhibition match against Frances Tiafoe. Following their highly anticipated encounter, the duo will head to the United States for the Indian Wells Masters, which will begin on March 5.

Speaking to El Nuevo Día after his arrival, Carlos Alcaraz expressed his belief that the match with Tiafoe would serve as the ideal preparation for his title defense at the upcoming ATP Masters 1000 event.

"In the end I think it's a good time because after the match we have to go to Indians Wells which is a very important tournament and I think this type of match helps you a lot to get in shape and in a good rhythm for the next tournament," he said.

When asked about how he handled fame at a young age, the 21-year-old said that his family and loved ones helped him by making sure he stayed true to himself. Alcaraz also highlighted the importance of being humble and focused, regardless of his popularity.

"The truth is that you do it naturally, you keep moving forward. Your family and your people always help you by being behind you and guiding you along the right path," Alcaraz said.

"You yourself are also realizing it and taking it as naturally as possible, and above all, continuing with your things, not changing your personality, as you are, and that helps you to take it in the best way," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz has also credited his parents for keeping him grounded while he earned substantial amounts of prize money on tour.

Carlos Alcaraz: "My father and my mom try to pull me in the ground every time I win a tournament or an amount of money"

Carlos Alcaraz with his parents and brother - Source: Getty

During an appearance on the Tennis Channel after his victory at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, Carlos Alcaraz disclosed that his parents played a crucial role in ensuring that he remained humble despite his impressive tennis success and significant prize money earnings.

"Well, my father and my mom have a really good role. They try to pull me in the ground every time that I win a tournament or I win an amount of money, I'm not gonna lie, I’m not gonna hide. They always stay there to put my feet on the ground," Carlos Alcaraz said.

The 21-year-old also shared that he wanted to feel like a "normal guy" after winning tournaments, which he achieved by spending quality time at home with his family and friends who did not treat him like a tennis star.

"For me, it's not difficult to do it because every time I do a really good results or if I have a really good run in a tournament, I always want to be back with my friends, just feel like nothing happened to me. I love to be back at home, feel like I'm Carlos Alcaraz as a person, not as a tennis player, not I did something huge, I want to feel like I’m a normal guy," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz is set to feature in a star-studded lineup as he aims to defend his title at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters, with the likes of Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, and Daniil Medvedev joining him at the blockbuster event.

