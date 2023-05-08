The tennis world’s wait to see Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic face off at a tournament is finally over. The World No. 1 and 2 will compete at the Italian Open next week, marking the first tournament of 2023 in which they both participate.

Carlos Alcaraz began the year with a minor injury that forced him to miss the Australian Open. Novak Djokovic lifted his record 10th Australian Open title and record-equaling overall 22nd Grand Slam title in Melbourne. The ATP No. 1 spot has changed hands between the Spaniard and the Serb since the 2022 ATP season.

Due to injuries and Djokovic’s unvaccinated status, the two have not played in the same tournament yet this season. Djokovic missed the Sunshine Double in the USA, where Alcaraz won the Indian Wells Masters title. In the clay swing, the Spaniard withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters due to injury. Likewise, the Serb withdrew from the Madrid Masters, where Alcaraz lifted the trophy again.

The World’s top two players will finally face off in the 2023 Italian Open, provided they reach the final, where they have been named the top two seeds. Djokovic, the defending champion, is seeded first, whereas debutant Alcaraz who will aim to claim his first title in Rome, is seeded second.

The World No. 1 spot is on the line again, as Carlos Alcaraz requires only five points to catch up to Novak Djokovic. The two players have met only once on the ATP Tour so far. The young Spaniard beat the veteran Serb in the semifinals of the 2022 Madrid Masters.

Carlos Alcaraz set to reclaim the World No. 1 spot from Novak Djokovic

Current World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz won his fourth title of the 2023 ATP season by defeating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the 2023 Madrid Open final on Sunday, May 7. The Spaniard closed the gap on World No. 1 Novak Djokovic to a mere five points with the victory.

His return to the top spot is almost guaranteed, as the 20-year-old needs to play just one match at the 2023 Italian Open to surpass the 35-year-old. The result does not matter.

Alcaraz has 6770 points as compared to Djokovic’s 6775. After receiving a first-round bye, all he has to do is play his second-round match to get the 10 points that will make him World No. 1 come May 22.

Even if Novak Djokovic successfully defends his title at the Italian Open, Carlos Alcaraz will still be the top seed at the 2023 Roland Garros.

